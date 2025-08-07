Mel C Shows Off Incredibly Toned Figure & Abs During Sizzling Spanish Vacation

Instagram

The 51-year-old lived up to her Sporty Spice nickname, showing off her athletic build and workouts while in Ibiza.

Mel C lived her best life in Ibiza ... and looked even better doing it!

The former Spice Girl showed off her tight and toned figure while sporting a black stringy bikini in photos she shared to Instagram from her recent trip. She included pictures of herself in the swimsuit in a post captioned, "a slice of paradise ☀️."

Also included in the photo dump was scenery of the Spanish paradise, delicious meals, and moments with her boyfriend, Chris Dingwall. The comments were quickly filled with compliments – one fan writing, "Best version of you! 👏 happy you're so happy!" Another wrote, "Seeing Melanie look this healthy and happy melts my heart. ✌🏼🩷."

Mel C's abs truly stole the spotlight, and the singer followed up with a video showcasing her workout routine. She proved she takes no days off, as the video included text that read, "POV: Your holiday workouts hit different."

In the reel, she lives up to her nickname, "Sporty Spice" – doing lunges with weights, riding the recumbent bike, and more weighted arm workouts. She captioned the athletic vid, "When a gym’s this pretty you’ve just gotta have a lil sesh 😊."

Mel C enjoyed a little time off ahead of the season premiere of The Voice: Australia, where she'll step into one of the judge's chairs.