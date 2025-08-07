Mom Beating Daughter, 6, with Hammer Yells 'Let Me Finish Her' as Son Pulls Her Off: Police

Louisville Metro Detention Center

Police wrote that the "suspect stated she frequently becomes extremely angry and has difficulty controlling herself," admitting that today "she became overly angry."

A mother in Kentucky is now facing charges after she was accused of trying to beat her 6-year-old daughter to death with a hammer.

Zeinab Abdi, 40, was charged by a grand jury in Jefferson County Tuesday, on one count each of criminal attempted murder, 1st-degree assault, and 1st-degree criminal abuse of a victim under age 12 for the June 12 assault that left the girl in critical condition, per a statement from Jefferson County Commonwealth Attorney Gerina D. Whethers.

The charges stem from the alleged assault of her daughter on June 19. The Louisville Metro Police Department responded to a "trouble run" at Abdi's home, according to a post-arrest complaint, where a child had allegedly been "struck in the head with a hammer by her mother."

The 6-year-old child was found suffering from "blunt force injuries to her head" and "multiple skull fractures and brain bleeds" with authorities arrived.

"During a post-Miranda statement, the listed suspect [Abdi] stated she frequently becomes extremely angry and has difficulty controlling herself," police said in the docs. "She stated today she became overly angry and struck the victim in the head with a hammer an unknown amount of times."

The suspect's son also spoke with police and allegedly said that "while restraining" his mother after the assault, she told him, "let me finish her," while "attempting to return to the victim."

Per FOX 56, the victim was finally discharged from the hospital this past Tuesday.

Abdi is set to be arraigned on August 11; she's being held on $500,000 bond at the Louisville Metro Detention Center.