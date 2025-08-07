Sami Sheen Claims She 'Almost Got Sex-Trafficked' After Leaving a Restaurant With Friends

TikTok

Sami Sheen thinks she "almost got sex trafficked."

The daughter of Denise Richards and Charlie Sheen took to TikTok to recall what happened after a man came up to her and a friend to ask for money.

"We were at this restaurant pretty late," she began to explain. "We didn't leave until midnight and we were outside taking photos in the parking lot, we were there for five minutes."

"Out of nowhere, this man came up to us asking for money," she continued. "I said, 'sorry I don't have any cash on me.'"

She claimed the man kept persisting, asking if she could Zelle or Venmo.

"I'm like, 'Sorry, no' and he goes, 'OK have a good night,'" the OnlyFans star continued.

"I turn my head and there is another man in front of us," she said, adding that she and her friend -- Grace -- instantly felt uncomfortable.

"The second I saw this man I had the worst feeling in my stomach, like get the f--k away from me right now," she recalled.

The man asked if she could speak Spanish among a series of other questions, but Sheen "couldn't understand what he was saying."

"Then he starts to reach into his back pocket and I reach into my purse and pull out my pepper spray, and I open that bitch and he saw that and he started to pull a card out," Sheen shared.

They ran to their car and immediately locked it before feeling the relief of safety.

On the ride home, Sheen was scrolling through the photos she took with her friend and saw the man in the background staring at them.

She warned her followers to "trust your gut" when they do go out and to ensure they are always aware of their surroundings. While she said she's "usually very aware," she added she "didn't notice this man."