South Park Mocks DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Vice President JD Vance in Latest Episode

"Remember, only detain the brown ones," Noem's character advises ICE agents during a raid scene in the episode, while Vance -- who appears to be portrayed as Tattoo from 'Fantasy Island' -- reacts to being mocked in the Comedy Central series.

South Park is continuing to take aim at President Donald Trump's administration -- this time mocking Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Thursday's new episode of the Comedy Central animated series, titled "Got A Nut," follows South Park Elementary school counselor Mr. Mackey getting a job at ICE after losing his job due to the government "doing away with needless spending in schools."

Mr. Mackey joins ICE after seeing an ad for the federal agency, which pokes fun at the organization's recruitment process and the qualifications required -- or lack thereof. "We don't ask for experience, just show up!" the ad says in the commercial that features a jingle.

After being "interviewed" and hired by the organization, Mr. Mackey watches an orientation video that mocks Noem, who infamously revealed in her 2024 memoir that she fatally shot her family dog, claiming the pup was "untrainable." The video features Noem -- in full glam as always -- shooting dogs repeatedly as she talks about working for ICE.

Mr. Mackey then conducts his first ICE raid, with the group of agents raiding a Dora the Explorer live concert. The ICE agents detain several Latino attendees, before Noem shoots a service dog in the crowd. For the next raid, Mr. Mackey and his fellow ICE agents go to heaven, arresting Latino angels.

"Remember, only detain the brown ones. If it's brown, it goes down," Noem tells the agents, before shooting a puppy.

Noem face then melts off before she's immediately fixed up by her glam team, and poses for a photo op, telling the cameras, "No more brownies in heaven!" She applauds Mr. Mackey on a job well done, although he's noticeably uneasy about the job.

Later, Mr. Mackey is awarded a trip to Mar-a-Lago to be thanked for his work "personally" by the president. The episode also mocks Vice President JD Vance, with Trump and Vance appearing to be portrayed as Mr. Roarke and his sidekick Tattoo, respectively, from Fantasy Island.

During one moment, Vance annoys Trump, prompting the president to kick Vance like a soccer ball. "Will you get out of here?" he tells Vance, kicking him off screen.

Meanwhile, Trump then offers Mr. Mackey an opportunity to "make more money than [he] ever thought possible," a promotion to becoming the "new face of Homeland Security."

"But Mr. President, I thought Kristi Noem was the face of Homeland Security," Mr. Mackey says, to which Trump replies, "Ah, she was! But her face freaks me out, so what do you say?"

Mr. Mackey seemingly weighs the offer, before Trump brings him into a bedroom, where Satan is reading a book in bed. Trump takes off his pants, introducing Satan to the "new face of Homeland Security."

"I just want to go. This place is gross," Satan says.

Vance -- still seemingly depicted as Tattoo -- arrives, asking Trump, "Would you like me to apply the baby oil to Satan's a------, boss?"

A freaked-out Mr. Mackey notes that he believes there has been a "misunderstanding" before he leaves the room and runs away.

Not long after, Superman's buddy, Krypto the Superdog, flies in to save the day to take him and Clyde home from Mar-a-Lago. Krypto, however, is shot mid-air by Noem, who calls out Trump for trying to replace her. During the episode's credits, Noem enters a pet store, where she proceeds to go on a shooting rampage.

While Noem has yet to comment on the episode, Vance reacted to being mocked on television.

Alongside a shot of himself and Trump depicted in the episode, Vance wrote, "Well, I've finally made it."

Thursday's episode comes two weeks after South Park's Season 27 premiere, which was also delayed two weeks amid Comedy Central's parent company's merger with Skydance.

South Park kicked off its new season with a scathing episode that depicted the president in bed with Satan, also taking aim at his alleged ties to Epstein, and roasted him over everything from his memes to his manhood.

The episode, titled "Sermon on the 'Mount,'" features a cartoon Trump lounging in bed with the devil, begging for sex -- and being brutally shut down.

"Come on, Satan. I've been working hard all day," Trump says, to which Satan claps back, "You haven't been working! You've been doing your stupid memes and just f--king around."

"Come on, Satan. You know you can't resist this!" Trump insists, before exposing himself. Satan's response? "I can't even see anything. It's so small."

The episode also referenced the highly controversial Epstein list. As Satan and Trump lie in bed, the devil tells him: "Another random b--ch commented on my Instagram that you're on the Epstein list."

Trump responds, "The Epstein list? Are we still talking about that?"

"Well are you on the list or not?" Satan asks. "It's weird that whenever it comes up, you just tell everyone to relax."

"I'm not telling everyone to relax," Trump replies.

The premiere aired less than a day before the FCC approved the massive deal combining Paramount and Skydance, with critics saying that Paramount capitulated to the president with a multi-million dollar settlement over a 60 Minutes interview with then-candidate Kamala Harris -- and their decision to ax Stephen Colbert's The Late Show.

The premiere also came on the heels of a massive five-year deal with Parker and Stone's production company Park County worth a reported $1.5 billion. The new deal brings South Park to Paramount+ as its new streaming home, as well as setting the co-creators up with a five-season deal for new episodes at 10 per season.