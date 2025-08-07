Blac Chyna Reveals Why She Broke Off Engagement to Derrick Milano

Getty

Blac Chyna is sharing why she called off her engagement with her ex-fiancé, Derrick Milano.

The 37-year-old, real name Angela White, sat down with Entertainment Tonight and talked about her split from 31-year-old Derrick Milano -- clearing up rumors on why the pair called it quits.

"First of all, it was mutual," the model explained, "and I feel sometimes in life people try to hold on to certain things but, I'm going in a different direction than Derrick -- like we're both doing our own things."

"I feel like I just really need to focus on myself, my kids and my spirituality," she added.

Chyna then mentioned that the former pair still have a relationship -- albeit a different one.

"We're really good friends still," she said.

She shared the two still continue to check up on each other and still follow each other on Instagram.

"Nothing happened. Nobody cheated," she continued. "It was like an on going thing -- growing in different directions for sure."

The two started dating in May 2023 and got engaged in October 2024. In early July 2025, the pair announced their breakup on Instagram. And now -- Chyna believes it was the best choice.

"I feel like it's really healthy, too. Sometimes people stay in relationships too long," she told ET. "Then that's toxic and then you start to grow this hatred towards the next person when it shouldn't be that way."

The actress shared that she and Derrick were also friends before they took their relationship to the next step -- so it isn't an issue for them staying friends after their split.

"It's a very healthy breakup," Chyna added.