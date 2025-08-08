Andy Cohen Condemns Martina Navratilova's 'Ill-Informed' Surrogacy Take: 'She's Just Wrong'

Getty

The former tennis star called surrogacy "wrong" in a post on X, before it was swiftly deleted following intense backlash.

Andy Cohen has some words for Martina Navratilova after she expressed her anti-surrogacy views.

On Tuesday's episode of the Bravo honcho's radio show SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, he addressed the tennis legend's controversial take on surrogacy, which she vocalized in a since-deleted post on X in July.

"What Martina tweeted was, 'Surrogacy is wrong.' She said, 'Surrogacy is just wrong. Sometimes you can't have it all.' Well, here's the deal, that's just ill-informed and dumb," he said.

"And yes, we will talk about it at the reunion," he added, referring to the upcoming Real Housewives of Miami reunion, as Navratilova is married to RHOM star Julia Lemigova.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Cohen -- who has welcomed two children via surrogate -- continued by calling it a "bad take."

"Basically, she's uninformed on the issue, so I just think she's not informed," he continued. "It's a bad take. What can I tell you? She's just wrong."

"Julia and I have discussed this offline. Martina will not be at the Miami reunion, so I will not be asking Martina about this," he added.

Cohen then recalled the conversation he had with Lemigova about the comment when she appeared on his late-night show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen in July.

According to Cohen, Lemigova attempted to defend the comment by saying it was taken "out of context."

"We were live and I didn't want to start debating it," he said, insisting on his radio show that he will attempt to clarify how, exactly, it was taken out of context.

Waiting for your permission to load TikTok Post.

At the time on WWHL, Lemigova focused on separating herself from her wife's views.

"Look, Martina and I share a bed but we don't share a brain and we not always agree on different view, I believe in surrogacy," she said in the July episode.

The Bravo star went on to defend Navratilova, claiming her controversial remarks were taken out of "context."

"It was kind of put out of context and I completely disagree with her comment," she added.

"You're not in control of her Twitter," Cohen quipped.

"No, I don't run her social media pages," Lemigova said, distancing herself from her wife's controversy.

Navratilova made headlines earlier this month after slamming surrogacy in a now-deleted tweet that read, "Surrogacy is just wrong. Sometimes you can't have it all."

She deleted the post following intense backlash, but did not issue a follow-up statement. In a previous tweet from August 2024, the tennis legend compared surrogacy to The Handmaid's Tale, saying it felt "straight out of" the dystopian television series.

Martina Navratilova with a message regarding surrogacy 😳 #RHOM pic.twitter.com/g7LNlGCCHb @TheRHPolls

Navratilova and Lemigova, who began dating in 2008 and tied the knot in 2014, announced in August 2024 that they had adopted two sons together.

"We are over the moon, recognizing the challenges and the rewards for everybody," Navratilova told Us Weekly at the time.

Lemigova is also mom to two daughters, Victoria and Emma, from previous relationships. She lost her son Maximilian to shaken baby syndrome at just five months old.