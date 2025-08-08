Big Brother Viewers React as Contestant Shocks with Show First In Chaotic Eviction Ceremony

CBS

Host Julie Chen also speaks out, after Ashley had no idea who to evict, before having a "change of heart" after already voting to get rid of one costar.

After 27 seasons on the air, Big Brother had a first on Thursday night's chaotic elimination episode.

With housemates Kelley and Jimmy on the block to be sent home, almost everyone in the house planned to take out Jimmy, with the exception of returning player Rachel Reilly. After Rachel voted to save Jimmy, she tried to convince fellow housemate Ashley to do the same -- pleading with her to send Kelley home as the pair passed each other in the hallway leading to the diary room, where contestants place their eviction votes.

ASHLEY trying to change her vote during the live show is ICONIC, my jaw dropped! 🤣 #bb27 pic.twitter.com/EEfnTjZEag @BBFeedsFairy

When Ashley got into the diary room and host Julie Chen asked for her vote, Ashley was speechless -- before exclaiming, "Oh my gosh, I'm so sorry, I don't know what to do." She then said, "I vote to evict Kelley ... I don't know what I'm doing."

Ashley then ran into housemate Will as she went into the hallway, appearing to tell him what just happened, before running back into the diary room and attempting to change her vote to Jimmy.

"Jimmy, I'm so sorry, I messed up! Jimmy, sorry!" she shouted, before running out of the room. Julie was heard saying, "No, no, no," but it doesn't appear Ashley heard her.

In the end, her original vote is the one that was counted ... and Jimmy was sent home, after getting only two votes to save him.

"I think Ashley may be one of these people who responds to whoever is the last one to have her ear. Ashley's conversation in the hall with Will after she already voted to evict Kelley influenced her decision and then she tried to change it. Too late," Chen told EW after the episode aired.

"We didn't count her change of heart," she added. "Everyone must play their own game. She could have discussed what to do with her housemates in the house after I announced who remained on the block. That is what that time is for when I lay out and let them be, not when we begin calling people to the diary room."

While Julie wasn't having the "change of heart," fans at home were living for the chaos. Check out some of the funniest reactions below!

