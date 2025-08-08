Brandon Blackstock Reunited with Ex-Stepmom Reba McEntire Months Before Death

File Photo from 2015/Getty

Blackstock was pictured with his children and siblings -- one of whom is Reba McEntire's son -- while attending a rodeo and one of the country singer's concerts.

Brandon Blackstock, the late husband of Kelly Clarkson, who died this week after a battle with cancer, appeared to enjoy time with his family -- including former stepmother Reba McEntire -- in the months before his death.

The talent manager was one of dad Narvel Blackstock's four children; Brandon and his sisters Chassidy and Shawna are Narvel's children with first wife Elisa Ritter, all born before Reba welcomed son Shelby with Narvel in 1990.

While Shelby is her only biological child, in interviews, Reba has said she didn't consider any of Narvel's other kids her "stepchildren," telling The Boot in 2010, "I claim them all."

The country icon was married to Narvel Blackstock from 1989 until 2015 and has since moved on with boyfriend Rex Linn.

Instagram

Shortly before Brandon's death, back in March 2025, Blackstock, his children, his siblings, and Reba and Rex all reunited in photos shared by Shelby. In one, above, Brandon, wearing a cowboy hat, was spotted alongside McEntire and his three siblings.

"Family time, the @rodeohouston, & corn dogs!" Shelby captioned the photos. "We had a blast in Houston watching [wife Marissa] experience her first rodeo & being able to spend cherished time with family!"

He added, "Mom's concert was the icing on the cake!"

Instagram

Another photo shows him in the same getup, alongside McEntire, Linn, his siblings, and his daughter Savannah (bottom right), one of his two children from his first marriage to Melissa Ashworth. Her young son and husband were also there.

A third image also showed that Blackstock's two children with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson -- daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9 -- attended as well.

Not pictured was Blackstock's fourth child, son Seth, whom he also shared with Ashworth.

On Thursday, a rep for the Blackstock family announced that he died following a private battle with cancer. He was 48.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the statement read. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The news came after Clarkson -- who shared daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9, with Blackstock -- shared a statement on Instagram, in which she said she was postponing the August dates of her residency to be there for her children because Blackstock was ill.

"Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas," the Grammy winner shared on Instagram on August 6. While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them."

"I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding," she added.

Clarkson and Blackstock, a talent manager and producer, began dating in February 2012, first meeting years earlier at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 after they were introduced by the latter's father, Narvel, who was Clarkson's manager at the time.

The pair became engaged the following December, and tied the knot in October 2013.