Brooke Hogan Addresses 'Beef' with Dad Hulk Hogan's Widow Sky Daily

Brooke Hogan is speaking out on claims that she is feuding with her late father Hulk Hogan's widow, Sky Daily.

On Thursday, the 37-year-old former reality star took to her Instagram Stories to shut down speculation that she has "beef" with Sky, reacting to a post Sky shared a day prior. The WWE legend's widow opened up about Hogan's funeral in an Instagram post, below, sharing the tribute video that played at the "beautiful" service, while also slamming the "heartbreakingly misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts or by people not close enough to truly know what was happening."

In response, Brooke shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, addressing claims by some fans that Sky threw shade at her with her post.

"Everyone, stop trying to say Sky 'shaded me.' I don't feel like she did at all. I thought her post was respectful and classy and I have said in EVERY interview that she was always nice to me," she wrote. "Me and her don't have beef as far as I know."

Brooke -- who didn't attend the funeral -- also reacted to Sky revealing in her Instagram post that Hogan, who died of a heart attack at the age of 71 last month, has not been cremated yet, writing "our family is making sure every question about his medical care is answered first."

In her post, Brooke said she was previously informed that her late father was "cremated without an autopsy which of course freaked me out," before learning that "he has not been cremated yet and [Sky's] doing the research."

Hogan died on July 24. While the medical examiner's report showed that the wrestler's cause of death was a heart attack, the records also listed that Hogan had been diagnosed with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), according to Page Six.

Brooke -- who recently claimed that the news of her father's leukemia diagnosis came as a total shock to her -- went on to write in her post that while she doesn't believe any "foul play" is "suspected" in Hogan's passing, her late father "had a very complicated medical history."

"Hearing what was coming out was shocking to me, given that I’ve seen MULTIPLE near-perfect blood panels of my father's and then all of a sudden everything’s different? Anyone would want answers. And she's doing just that," she wrote of Sky.

The Hogan Knows Best alum concluded her post by telling her followers, "Stop twisting stuff, people."

Brooke also addressed her father's death earlier on Thursday in a post shared to her Instagram Stories, revealing her offer to "pay" for Hogan's autopsy.

"I'm glad to see that my dad has not been cremated and that Sky is waiting because of family questions," she said. "With all of the speculation and uncertainty of my dad's death, I want to personally offer to pay for an autopsy if that's what it takes to get it done. My dad’s dignity and legacy deserves it."

Brooke -- who is the daughter of Hogan and his first wife Linda Hogan -- was estranged from her family in recent years, and did not attend his funeral. She married former professional ice hockey player Steven Olesky in June 2022, and the two welcomed twins earlier this year.

Although Hogan did not attend Brooke's wedding, the latter emotionally revealed that her late father did walk her down the aisle one time -- even if it was just pretend.

On Thursday, Brooke shared a video on Instagram that featured a throwback clip of a "fake" wedding between her and wrestler Bully Ray -- aka Bubba Ray Dudley -- in 2013, which was a TNA storyline. In the clip, Hogan walked Brooke -- who was wearing a wedding dress -- down the aisle.

"Something hit me today... it may have been for a storyline... it may have been fake," she wrote in the post's caption. "But I remember this moment like it was yesterday.... I actually teared up when I saw my daddy emerge in suit to walk me down the aisle - into a wrestling wring of all things."

"I actually got nervous and emotional, as if it were real... then he whispered to me 'chill out, it's a work,'" she continued. "But for some reason, I still felt proud. Even Dixie Carter said something about it struck an emotional chord."

"So although I didn't get to achieve this experience in real life unfortunately, I can try to fuse two happy memories into one - and make a happy ending of my own to hold on to...," Brooke added. "I can officially say. 'My dad did walk me down the aisle one time...' 😔"



Brooke's latest Instagram posts come after she appeared on the Bubba The Love Sponge podcast on Tuesday. She spoke to the radio personality about her dad's passing, their complicated relationship, and Hogan's marriage to Sky.

Brooke said that she dug into Sky's past after her dad shared some troubling tidbits about their relationship, and found out she was a Scientologist.

"Somebody brought it to our attention that she was a Scientologist," Brooke shared. "She said she was a Scientologist but she said she left. But I started digging a little bit deeper -- trust me, I don't really know much about Scientology but I'm just telling you what my digging did."

She continued, "She's still in good standings. And when I brought that up to my dad, he goes, 'She just doesn't want to leave because she wants her kids to be able to see the grandparents and this and that.' Her grandparents are like, highest level, OT8, I believe -- Or her parents."

"I kind of told my dad, I said listen, 'This is what I have.' I had a friend that was ex-FBI look into the situation, and I was kind of really going to bat for my dad, and saying, 'Hey, you need to be careful. If you want to date her, cool. Just don't get married. You don't have to," she continued. "And I was concerned about everything else too."