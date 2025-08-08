Ciara Proudly Proudly Shows Off Stretch Marks After Four Babies: 'They Have Blessed Me'

Instagram

Before singing her own version of 'The Hokey Pokey,' the singer flashed her postpartum body to the camera asking, "Why am I going to cover up when I can show off?"

Ciara is feeling proud of her body.

In an Instagram video, the 39-year-old mother-of-four is showing off the evidence left on her body from her pregnancies.

"I am a mom of my precious four babies and they have blessed me with these stretch marks," she said while lifting up her shirt and pulling down the waistband of her pants.

"Why am I going to cover up when I can show off?," she asked.

In the caption of her sponsored post she wrote: "We all have moments when we don’t feel great about our skin -- I'm no different. I've been seeing SO many conversations lately feeling like we have to cover up or hide… What holds you back from showing your skin?"

The "Body Party" singer then began humming along to the melody of the childhood classic "The Hokey Pokey," but added her own spin on the lyrics.

"I put my left arm in, I let my worries out. I put my whole self in and I shake it all about. I drop my skinhibitions and I dance it all around, that's what it's all about," she sang.

"And you know I'm gonna put that CiCi sauce on it. I can't wait. Love y'all. Thanks," she added before blowing a kiss to the camera.

Ciara is the mother of 11-year-old Future Zahir -- who she shares with her ex Future -- Sienna Princess, 8, Win Harrison, 5, and Amora Princess, 19 months, who she shares with her husband Russell Wilson.

Ciara recently shared an update on Amora declaring she is now old enough to dance.

The singer shared an adorable video on Instagram in July of her daughter copying her dance moves as they listened to Forrest Frank’s "Good Day."