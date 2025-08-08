See Rare Photos of Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's Daughter Suri, 19, Visiting Mom on Set

Getty

Photos show that Suri Cruise is all grown up and a spitting image of her mother.

Katie Holmes had a very special visitor on the set of her latest film, Happy Hours.

Her daughter – Suri Cruise, 19 -- made a rare appearance, taking in some quality time with her mom in NYC. Holmes, of course, shares Suri with her ex-husband, Tom Cruise. The former couple welcomed Suri during the first year of their marriage before finalizing their divorce six years later.

Suri came to set dressed for the New York summer in a white tanktop and cargo pants, while Holmes contrasted her in a colorful set. The two were seen walking around laughing, smiling and in deep conversation.

Holmes is currently directing and starring in Happy Hours. She also wrote the script. The romantic dramedy is confirmed to be a trilogy and reunites Holmes with her Dawson's Creek co-star Joshua Jackson.

Jackson will star as Holmes' partner as they balance both their love story as well as personal challenges and life obstacles.