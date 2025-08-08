Kevin McHale Calls 'Pathetic Loser' Dean Cain 'Desperate' for Joining ICE

Getty

Glee alum Kevin McHale has some choice words for Dean Cain after the latter voiced his plans to join United States' Immigration and Customs Enforcement department.

"Look, I know the entertainment business is in shambles, but imagine being so out of work and desperate for attention (I would know) that you join ICE?" the 37-year-old Glee alum said on X on Thursday, August 7.

He finished the tweet by adding: "F--king pathetic loser."

The View's Ana Navarro may be on summer hiatus, but she shared her thoughts on Cain's announcement as well, on Instagram.

"This was Superman?" Navarro asked, alongside a photo of the Lois & Clark: The Adventures of Superman star and the ICE story headline.

"He should have joined a gym," Navarro suggested.

Cain announced his plans earlier this week to seek employment at ICE, with the 59-year-old's comments coming amid ICE's recruitment calls.

The former actor told Jesse Watters on Fox that he "will be sworn in as an ICE agent A.S.A.P.." He also added that he was already a sworn deputy sheriff as well as a police officer, per the New York Times.

"For those who don't know, I am a sworn law enforcement officer, as well as being a filmmaker. I felt it was important to join with our first responders to help secure the safety of all Americans," Cain said in a Tuesday, August 5, Instagram video.

"Not just talk about it -- so I joined up. Here's your opportunity to join ICE."