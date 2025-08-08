Why Kim Kardashian Traveled to Mexico for Stem Cell Treatment

Instagram

Kardashian says she "thought my body was breaking down" before getting treated in Mexico, sharing photos from the procedure while saying she "prays the science continues to evolve to more people can benefit."

Kim Kardashian is opening up about her recent "stem cell journey," revealing she traveled to another country for treatment not yet approved in the United States.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the 44-year-old reality star detailed the work done by Dr. Adeel Khan, a doctor described on his Eterna clinic's website as "a globally recognized pioneer in regenerative medicine." Other celebrity clients of his include Chris Hemsworth -- who posted about getting treatment in 2004 -- and Zac Efron, who also visited last year.

"I'm so excited to share with you guys my stem cell journey," Kim began, saying she tore her shoulder while weightlifting in 2023, something which left her in "debilitating pain."

"I tried everything to find relief, then I learned about the potential of stem cell therapy and met Dr. Adeel Khan at Eterna," she continued, adding his team treated her should with "Dezawa Muse cells." Calling the results "immediate," Kim claims she has since "regained full range of motion, and my shoulder has felt completely normal ever since."

But that wasn't the end of her "journey," as she said she, "encouraged by this success," recently returned to Khan to "address chronic back pain that I have been suffering with for years." Calling the treatment "a game-changer," she said she again "experienced relief right away, and the unbearable pain is finally gone."

Kim went on to say she "can't recommend this treatment enough," claiming it's "transformed my life when I thought my body was breaking down."

Telling her followers to "do your own homework" before booking a flight, Kardashian reminded her fans that the stem cells "aren't yet accessible" in the States. "I had to travel to Mexico to be treated by Dr. Khan's team," she said, adding that she's "deeply grateful for the opportunity and resources to pursue this healing, and I pray the science continues to evolve so more people can benefit."

She concluded her post by saying she's "forever thankful" for the treatment, adding, "Here's to hope, healing, and the future of science."

While her post was flooded with heart emojis and more love from fans, other popular comments included, "Flintstones vitamins been working for me 🤷‍♂️," "we don't care kim," and, "The future of science is grim. Oh and we're poor."

Efron previously said he received treatment for his back, after injuring himself filming The Iron Claw. "Now, six months post-treatment, I'm back in the gym and already seeing improvements," he said in his post.