Kylie Jenner Shares Eye-Popping Pics Ahead of 28th Birthday

Jenner says goodbye to 27 with a series of must-see photos.
Kylie Jenner is ready for her 28th birthday -- and bidding adieu to 27 with some steamy photos.
The youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan took to Instagram on Friday, August 8 to celebrate her "last friday as a 27 year old" with a carousel of pictures.
In the images, the reality TV star rocks a black bikini top and matching pants while posing up a storm around her pool, glass of red wine in hand. While not pictured, it appears she's getting in the celebratory spirit early with some friends, as one photo shows two additional wine glasses.
Jenner's actual birthday is August 10, this coming Sunday -- so fans will have to stay tuned to see how she marks the occasion.
Last year, however, she celebrated her big day with a family trip to the Bahamas, with boyfriend Timothee Chalamet also joining in on the fun.