Machine Gun Kelly Speaks About Megan Fox Baby, Split 'Gossip' and Secret Rehab Stay

Getty

MGK alludes to a split on his new album -- while Fox is credited as a composer on one of the songs -- while also opening up about their baby girl, Saga, and spending Christmas 2024 in rehab in a new interview.

Machine Gun Kelly is letting his music do some of the talking, giving insight into his roller coaster relationship with Megan Fox and their new baby on his new album, Lost Americana.

MGK dropped his seventh album Friday, while also opening up about what inspired some of the tracks in a wide-ranging interview with The New York Times' Popcast podcast. Among the topics: the birth of baby girl Saga, his secret stint in rehab at the end of 2024 and dealing with media attention and "gossip" around his relationship with Fox.

In the song "Treading Water," he sings about spending Christmas 2024 in rehab, with lyrics including, "This'll be the last time you hear me say sorry / That'll be the last tear you waste on me crying / I broke this home, and just like my father, I'll die all alonе."

"The beast killed the beauty; the last petal fell from the rose / And I loved you truly, that's why it's hard to let it go / I broke this home, but I'll change for our daughter, so she's not alone," he continues.

"I'm fixated on the gossip that I know is happenin' / while I'm just being left out of the conversation," he sings later in the track. "And it's crazy, seeing quotations from a source that somebody curated / 'Cause for me, y'all can feel pure hatred / But just keep our baby out this situation."

In December 2024, it was also reported that the couple had split, with reports at the time that Fox had found something upsetting on his phone.

"Here's the real deal, I spent Christmas and New Year's, the whole month of December and late November, in a rehab facility. I came out, the world was very loud about me and my personal business," he said on the podcast. "Ironically, neither me or Megan have said anything. To this day, there could have been zero drama and you would never know, because none of us have said one thing."

"It's all claims and things that have happened out of our control, I guess. I came home to this," he said, adding he was "somewhat aware" of the chatter while he was in rehab, but really had no access to phones at the time.

Shortly after his release, he said, he began a "water fast," before the Los Angeles fires began to encroach on his home. He told the podcasters he was "pushing through a delirious state" on the fourth day of the fast, hiding out at neighbor Michael B. Jordan's home before grabbing some letters, a Banksy and Picasso at his home and retreating from the area. In the end, he said, his home was spared.

Elsewhere on the album, there's a song called "Sweet Coraline," where he sings about saving a woman from a taxi cab -- calling her both "rude" and "dumb" in the track. On the podcast, he explained the song was actually about a fan who ran up to him in NYC and asked him, "How did you fumble Megan Fox?"

"I said, 'God damn. God damn,'" exclaimed MGK, "That's the question you wanted to ask? You ran all the way over for this?"

After she them praised his "Tickets to My Downfall" album, he said he then saved her from a taxi nearly running her over.

Kelly also opened up about the day Fox went into labor, saying both he and the actress were surprised their baby girl didn't come early, "because she always has her babies early." It left him wondering, "What is she waiting on?"

He then explained that he went into the studio to finish the album, recording an intro for it.

"And the second I get to my house and plop my body in the bed, it's go time, Megan's water broke. So my baby was up there like, 'Nah, dad, you're going to finish the album first.' Saga was waiting for the intro, damn," he shared on the podcast.

When asked what it's like being dad to a newborn again, Kelly said it was "very different" from his first time around, after welcoming daughter Casie 16 years ago.

"I actually don't have to steal diapers from Walmart. It's a pleasure. I am very happy that I can embed music into her subconscious from the early days," he said, adding that little Saga really responds well to the sound of a ukulele.

Fox is also credited on one of the album's tracks, the song Orpheus, where she's named as a "composer" on the song.

"And in this moment, it's me and you only / I will lovе you for all my days," he sings on the song. "Somewhere in a diffеrent realm, we're still together / Somehow, I'll find my way to you again."

"Do you remember when you mistakenly / Thought that I could make you happy?" he adds. "I wish that we could still dream and dream / I won't let you love me, but I can't let you leave me / It's a tragedy, and we've all seen that scene."