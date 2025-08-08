Man Asked to Drink Friend's Breast Milk, Then Raped Her When She Said No: Police

West Monroe Police Department

The suspect allegedly knew the victim -- who recently had a baby -- for 10 years, before showing up at her home at 4:30am and making the bizarre request.

A Louisiana man is behind bars, after allegedly raping a longtime friend when she wouldn't allow him to drink her breast milk.

Cecil Heath Fuller, 38, was arrested by the West Monroe Police Department earlier this week and booked on second-degree rape charges, according to jail records. Police began investigating Fuller after being called to the Glenwood Regional Medical Center to speak with a woman who reported she'd been raped.

The victim, who hasn't been named, is a woman who said she and Fuller had been friends with for around 10 years, according to arrest records obtained by KTVE and KNOE.

She allegedly told police he showed up to her home around 4:30 in the morning, asking to drink her breast milk. KTVE said she reported being "disgusted" by the comments, while KNOE said she felt "his statement was gross," and went to her bedroom to get away from him.

The victim reportedly said Fuller "kept making advances" at her, though she said she wasn't interested after having a child just two weeks prior. It's then she said he raped her, only stopping when the newborn began to cry.

She also reportedly said he choked her, leaving her unable to breathe.

Fuller is being held at Ouachita Correctional Center without bond.