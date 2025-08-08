Pete Davidson Calls Out 'Terrible' SNL50 Audience, But Praises A-Lister He Sat Beside

NBC

"Famous people only like themselves," the 'Saturday Night Live' alum joked, while also revealing the Oscar-winning actress he was assigned to sit next to at the star-studded event.

Pete Davidson is weighing in on the Saturday Night Live's 50th anniversary special.

While promoting his new comedy The Pickup on Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday, the actor -- who was a cast member on SNL from 2014 until 2022 -- recalled appearing in the star-studded SNL50 event, and shared his thoughts on the famous celebrities who were a part of the special. From Kim Kardashian to Tom Hanks to Meryl Streep, it seemed that every big name in Hollywood either hit the stage or attended the event -- but Davidson, 31, says the stars in the audience were not hyped enough.

When Meyers asked if it was "more nerve-wracking" to be in the audience or on stage at the special, Davidson said, "Well, as you know from SNL40, terrible audience."

"It's a terrible audience. It's just famous people, and famous people only like themselves," he added with a laugh, before noting, "I'm guilty of this."

"I remember when the pre-tape was playing, you were the only one laughing," Meyers joked, to which Davidson burst into laughter. "We were like, 'Oh, he's coming in way too hot.'"

Meyers was referring to Davidson's pre-taped sketch, in which he reprised his iconic character Chad, and appeared alongside original SNL cast member, Laraine Newman.

"Chad's fun. It's my one character that I got to do. In eight years of SNL, I had one character," Davidson told Meyers while laughing. "But it's not a very flattering character. Everyone was so excited to see Laraine, and then I just have my shirt off."

Also during the conversation, Meyers admitted that he was "very jealous" of his guest's SNL50 seating assignment, as Davidson was sitting next to none other than Meryl Streep. The actress made her SNL debut during the special, appearing as Kate McKinnon's mother in her "Close Encounter" sketch.

"Meryl rules," Davidson recalled. "In typical SNL fashion, they don't tell you anything, you don't even know what's going on. I get to my seat, and I just look, and I'm like, 'This can't be right.' And it was Meryl Streep, and I just sat down, and I was like, 'I'm so sorry. I'm so sorry that I'm sitting next to you. You're the best.' And she was very nice."

Elsewhere during his interview with Meyers, Davidson opened up about the exciting news that he's expecting his first child with his girlfriend, Elsie Hewitt.