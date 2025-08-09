Jenelle Evans & Kesha Recreate Iconic Teen Mom Moment: 'We Did It!'

TikTok/MTV

"You don't understand.. she's my idol," Jenelle wrote, referring to the viral 'Teen Mom 2' scene, in which the reality star expressed her love for Kesha after learning her jail sentence was going to conflict with the date of the singer's concert that she had tickets to.

Teen Mom alum Jenelle Evans and singer Kesha just took fans back -- way back -- in a hilarious social media video.

The reality star and "TikTok" singer recreated the iconic moment from Teen Mom 2 from 2012, in which Jenelle had to choose between a short jail sentence or extended probation after failing a drug test. While the then 20-year-old wanted to go to jail so she could get out quickly, the proposed dates to serve conflicted with an upcoming Kesha concert, which was Jenelle was not okay with. In the clip, she tries to reason with her lawyer, expressing her undying love for Kesha.

In a video shared to Jenelle and Kesha's Instagram accounts, the pair lip-synced to audio from the scene from the MTV series, with Kesha playing Jenelle's lawyer, and Jenelle playing herself.

"I understand that the concert's important to you, but you can have all of this behind you in just couple of weeks behind you. Be done with it," Jenelle's attorney says in the scene.

"Like no one understands how important this concert is to me. It's not just a concert, it's Kesha," Jenelle replies.

In the recreation, Jenelle, 33, and Kesha, 38, can be seen sitting on a couch together, with the former rocking the "Rainbow" singer's merchandise and holding a mannequin head of Kesha. After the two lip-synced to the Teen Mom audio, they both can be seen laughing.

"You don't understand.. she's my idol ❤️😭🎉💃 @kesha," Jenelle captioned her video, while Kesha wrote in her post's caption, "she actually made it :’) @j_evans1219."

"We did it !!!! 👏😂," Jenelle commented on Kesha's post.

During the Season 3 episode of Teen Mom 2, which aired in late 2012, Jenelle sat down with her lawyer to talk about her legal woes after the then-troubled 20-year-old violated her probation by failing a drug test and was given the choice of 16 days in jail or an extended probation.

After the attorney told her the dates, Jenelle pointed out that if she went to jail -- which she wanted to do to get it over with -- she would miss a Kesha concert that she had "second row" tickets to.

"That's not gonna fly with your probation officer," the lawyer said, to which Jenelle then stressed how big of deal it would be for her to not be able to go to the concert.

"No, no, no, you don't understand, this is my idol," Evans said of Kesha, while rocking feathers in her hair. "She's, like, my idol. ... I really can't miss that concert."

Ultimately, Jenelle didn't get to choose -- she failed another random drug test and was immediately sent to jail. She did, however, get to see her feather-hair "idol" in concert. After her BFF posted her bail, the two went straight to Kesha's show.

"Kesha is my favorite artist ever, she's just like me," she said before the concert. "I listen to her all the time in my car, everywhere I go, always singing it in my head, I know all the lyrics to all her songs."

Meanwhile, fans took to the comments section of Jenelle and Kesha's Instagram posts, reacting to the hilarious recreation video.

"Oh my god. This is iconic," a user wrote, while another said, "This is the most iconic thing I’ve ever seen."

"This is so full circle and I love it for her," a fan said of Jenelle.

"😂 OMG THIS SPEAKS TO MY INNER 15 year old," another joked.