Larsa Pippen Hits Back at Comments About Changed Appearance: 'Calm Down'

'The Real Housewives of Miami' star responded to a doctor who accused her of using "excessive facial filler," before telling fans to "relax," as she shared what she claims is the reason behind her recent "swollen" appearance.

Larsa Pippen is addressing speculation surrounding her changed physical appearance.

On Friday, The Real Housewives of Miami star hit back at Dr. Mai Kaga -- a physician who specializes in aesthetic and concierge medicine -- after the doctor shared her thoughts on Larsa's apparent recent physical transformation, criticizing what she described as "filler gone wrong."

"We break down how Larsa Pippen, Real Housewives of Miami star, has gone from naturally beautiful to noticeably overfilled," Kaga captioned the above, in which she examined before-and-after photos of Larsa, including a shot from the reality star's talk show appearance earlier this week. "From excessive facial filler to questionable surgery choices, her transformation is a reminder that not all cosmetic work is good work. Even with unlimited funds, choosing the right injector matters. What do you think?"

Larsa, 51, responded to being called out, and took to the comments section to react, joining the many users who weighed in on the discussion about her appearance.

"Honey I had PRP and had an allergic reaction so chill out," she wrote.

In a video shared to her Instagram Stories on Friday night, the Peacock star doubled down on her claim that the allergic reaction to the injections was the reason behind her facial swelling. Larsa -- who was wearing a black bikini-style top and jeans -- filmed herself in a mirror, telling her fans to "calm down."

"Hey guys, you can relax," Larsa said. "I had PRP on my face a couple days ago, so my face was a bit swollen. It looks like it's coming down. So you guys can just calm down."

"Relax," she wrote over the video.

Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injections use "a patient’s own blood cells to accelerate healing in a specific area," according to Johns Hopkins Medicine, and have become popular in treating a variety of conditions, including skin rejuvenation for anti-aging. Per Johns Hopkins, PRP injections are considered a "low-risk procedure," as the injections use the patient's own cells and plasma, with the risk of an allergic reaction being "much lower than with other injectable medications."

Dr. Mai Kaga noted this while responding to Larsa's comment on her video.

"Double board certified physician here AKA Honey," she wrote. "Allergic reactions to PRP are extremely rare. You simply will not find allergies to your own blood cells all that common. Second - allergic reactions don't last 3 seasons on a streaming network."

"Honestly, this post was not about Larsa, but about cautioning the current and future generations about being over treated and overfilled, unnecessarily and covering up your own natural features that make you uniquely beautiful," Kaga continued.

"If even one person can learn from us pointing out what being overfilled looks like, it’s worth this weakass clap back," she added.

Kaga referenced her comment in a follow-up video, before highlighting a bigger issue.

"Yes, she's going in and asking for these treatments, but there is somebody on the other side of that that is saying yes, and they shouldn't be," she said. "Taking advantage of people and taking their money when they ask for something -- that's not a good injector, that's a salesperson. You want somebody that's going to say, 'That's not really for you, that's not really what you're going to be looking for. Let me guide you towards this."

"She obviously has a ton of natural beauty, and that's what we should be trying to preserve and enhance," she continued.

Kaga went on to explain that she weighs in on these transformations to "protect our current generations of young women and young men that might go in and get taken advantage of and have all of this unnecessary filler and treatment and end up ruining their faces that are genetically and anatomically and naturally beautiful."

Larsa has addressed speculation regarding plastic surgery or cosmetic procedures in the past.