12 Stars Who Were Surprised By Unplanned Pregnancies

Getty

“We weren’t aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened.”

Pregnancy news can be incredibly exciting -- and it can also be a big shock! Sometimes welcoming a little one isn’t exactly in the plans and for some celebrities, they admit that their babies were unexpected surprises. Whether they didn’t think they could conceive due to fertility issues or they believed that they couldn’t get pregnant postpartum, these stars all say they were surprised when they unexpectedly saw those two little lines.

Find out what these stars said about their unplanned pregnancies…

Jessica Simpson

Jessica Simpson recently looked back on her days as a young mom, explaining that after she welcomed her first child, Maxwell, she was ready to get back to her career. But just months later, she unexpectedly got pregnant again. She ended up giving birth to her son Ace just a year later.

“When I had her, I was like, ‘You know what, I’m gonna focus on the Jessica Simpson Collection and I'm just gonna mom it.’ I got pregnant four months later, not thinking you could get pregnant while breastfeeding,” she shared on Today. “I was like, wait, what? I’m the 1 percent? Of course, I’m the 1 percent.”

Megan Fox

Megan Fox says that her fourth baby, whom she shares with Machine Gun Kelly, was an unexpected surprise. While sharing a video of her role in Overcompensating, Megan revealed that she was actually six weeks pregnant while working on set.

“38 years old six weeks pregnant (unplanned but a happy surprise),” Megan shared with the video. “Please stop listening to the patriarchy. Women are eternal light beings ✨ We do not have an expiration date. Don’t let them rob you of your power.”

Kim Kardashian

When Kim Kardashian learned she was pregnant with her daughter North, she says it was a happy surprise. At the time, Kim admitted she never even thought she could get pregnant because of fertility issues she had experienced.

“It’s kind of a miracle that I even got pregnant. Khloé has been very open about her fertility issues and I think I was always really kind of quiet about mine, and I have similar issues,” Kim shared on Today. “So it was a pleasant surprise when so many doctors were telling me one thing and then the opposite happens. That’s an exciting moment, you can plan for things like that. So I think it’s just such a blessing knowing my circumstances.”

Cassie

Cassie had two back-to-back pregnancies with her daughters Frankie and Sunny. While she was expecting baby number two, she explained that the pregnancy was a surprise because she didn’t know that she could conceive so quickly after having a baby.

“I had a four or five-month window between the two pregnancies where I remember drinking wine and then back to being pregnant,” she shared with Babe By Hatch. “Before COVID, I was casually talking to my doctor about birth control, but once the stay-at-home order went into effect, I was lax about going to the doctor because I didn’t want to go out of the house unless necessary. Of course, I had no idea how fertile you are after having a baby, so I delayed. And, here we are, seven months later!”

She continued, “It was totally unexpected, but we’re so excited! I love that Frankie’s going to have a sibling super close in age. Plus, we’re home so much now anyway, and my entire house is all ‘baby,’ so in that sense, the timing is ideal.”

Kourtney Kardashian

When Kourtney Kardashian learned she was pregnant with her first child, she and Scott Disick were not together. But after reuniting, the couple decided that even though it was unplanned, they wanted to move forward together.

“I definitely thought about it long and hard, about if I wanted to keep the baby or not, and I wasn’t thinking about adoption,” Kourtney told People. “I do think every woman should have the right to do what they want, but I don’t think it’s talked through enough. I can’t even tell you how many people just say, ‘Oh, get an abortion.’ Like it’s not a big deal.”

Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey and her one-time boyfriend DDG weren’t trying to get pregnant when they learned they were expecting their first child. Although it was unexpected, they decided to go through with it and went on to welcome their son Halo.

“We weren’t aiming for a baby, but it just kinda happened,” DDG shared on Hollywood Unlocked’s The Jason Lee Show. “Both of us have the same interest in being parents. And I feel like she always wanted to be a mom. We always kind of just give off that energy, and I always wanted a kid. So, from there we just made the decision to go through with it.”

Tori Spelling

Tori Spelling’s fourth child was a surprise for both her and her then-husband Dean McDermott. During her pregnancy, Tori admitted that the couple didn’t wait as long as they should have to sleep together and ended up getting pregnant just a month after welcoming their third child.

“All my friends keep asking me [if it was planned] and I’m like, ‘Seriously? Hattie was one month old. Do you think it was planned?’ I was up all night with feedings,” Tori shared during an event. “The doctor said, ‘Wait six weeks [to have sex],' and Dean was like, ‘They tell everyone that.’ We didn’t wait that long with Stella or Liam. I was like, ‘Well, I don’t want him to think that the sex is going downhill,’ so now we’re on baby No. 4.”

Kate Hudson

When Kate Hudson began dating now-ex Matt Bellamy at the end of 2010, they weren’t planning on starting a family. But two months into their romance, they learned that they were expecting. While Kate thought it may put strain on their relationship, the couple ended up coming together and were even engaged for a time.

“It was all very old-fashioned and proper and we went on lovely dates, but two months later I was pregnant,” she shared. “Well, yes I was shocked, but I also thought: ‘This is going to be interesting.’ I knew it would take a strong man to deal with it. You know that with a relationship things can go either way when you have a child. When you get pregnant everything changes; you, your body. Everything becomes a big decision, but he was there and that was that.”

Molly Sims

Molly Sims admits that her third pregnancy was a bit of a shocker for her and her husband Scott Stuber. The actress, who was 43 at the time, joked that the pregnancy was the result of “what happens when I go visit my husband on the movie set.”

“It’s a Hail Mary! I’m so happy -- we’re so blessed. We were so shocked, but we’re thrilled,” she told People at the time. “Being 43 is a little worrisome, cause I’m like ‘Okay, you are going to be 90!’ But then Mick Jagger [is having a baby at 72] so we’re like okay, we feel good about ourselves.”

Jenna Bush Hager

When Jenna Bush Hager learned she was expecting her third child, she said it was a total surprise. At the time, Jenna was about to start working with Hoda Kotb, so she admits she was a little nervous about telling her the news, because she knew Hoda was also trying to expand her family.

“I am pregnant and it was unexpected,” she told People. “We really hadn’t planned to even have a third baby and it feels like this blessing that I hadn’t even asked for. But at the same time I was starting a show with someone I so admire, and someone I knew wanted to expand her family.”

She continued, “So when I told [Hoda] the news, there was a little trepidation because I wanted her happiness to come too,” she continues. “She looked at me and we cried. She cried out of happiness for me and I think she knew her time was coming too. But she said she was thrilled for me. There was not one ounce of anything but absolute support in my joy.”

Snooki

Snooki and her husband Jionni LaValle may now have three children but their first pregnancy wasn’t planned. In fact, because of the surprise, Snooki had to film the final season of Jersey Shore while she was pregnant.

“I came into season six pregnant. It was not planned, like...I wasn’t ready for it. Obviously I was excited to be a mom and everything [but] that changed my entire perspective on life,” Snooki shared DailyMail.com.

Claire Danes

Claire Danes admits that her third child with her husband Hugh Dancy was a big surprise to the entire family. While Claire and Hugh were excited to complete their family, she says that her younger son Rowan wasn’t a big fan of the idea at first -- and wanted to put his sibling up for adoption!