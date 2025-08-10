9 Female Celebrities Who Surprisingly Made The First Move

Getty

“For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi…”

When it comes to romance, making the first move can be a little bit intimidating, especially when it’s not something you do all the time. While it’s often men who tend to approach the people they’re interested in, many women aren’t afraid to be bold. For a handful of famous females, they admit that they’ve been the one to make the first move -- and it ended up leading to some of their most successful relationships.

Find out which stars made the first move on their man…

Selena Gomez

When Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco went on their first date, Benny admits he didn’t actually realize it was a date. The pair, who had known each other for years, met up at a bar and it was Selena who declared that they were on a date.

“She asked me out. We were just talking, and then she was like, ‘Do you wanna get dinner?’ We just went and got a drink first, and I didn’t even realize we were on a date,” Benny shared on a live stream. “She was like, ‘I would’ve worn something different to this date.’ And I was like, ‘Wait, what? We’re on a date?’ I had no idea!”

Kim Kardashian

After Kim Kardashian spent time with Pete Davidson on the set of Saturday Night Live, she decided to shoot her shot with the comedian. She later shared that she got Pete’s number through a producer and then sent him a message, admitting she was totally down for a hookup. At the time, she said she had no idea that Pete had already tried to reach out to her.

“I called the producer at SNL and I was like ‘Hey do you have Pete’s number?’” Kim shared on The Kardashians. “They were like ‘Yeah’ and I text him. I wasn’t even thinking like ‘Oh my god I’m gonna be in a relationship with him.’ I was just thinking…I heard about this BDE. I need to get out there. I need to just, like, jump start my…I was just basically DTF.”

Jennifer Lopez

Back when Jennifer Lopez was still dating Alex Rodriguez, she said she was the one to make the first move. Looking back, Jennifer explained that she was having lunch at a Beverly Hills restaurant when she noticed Alex from afar. Feeling bold, she decided to approach him, leading to a flirty conversation.

“For some reason, I just felt like tapping him on the shoulder and saying hi…I said, ‘What are you doing in L.A.’ He said, ‘I live out here now.’ He goes, ‘What about you?’ I said, ‘I’ve always lived out here, you know,’” Jennifer shared on The Ellen Show, adding that not long after, Alex texted her to go out.

Gigi Hadid

Gigi Hadid admits she made the first move when she met Zayn Malik. The pair originally crossed paths at a friend’s birthday party but didn’t connect for quite some time. Years later, Zayn was set to attend the Victoria’s Secret fashion show and Gigi was hoping to run into him at the afterparty. Zayn didn’t show up but the pair fortunately ended up running into each other again -- and Gigi made her move.

“We played it cool for like ten minutes and then I was like, ‘You’re really cute,’” Gigi said on The Ellen Show. “We connected, like, really quickly. We have kind of the same sense of humor and started sharing videos.”

Serena Williams

Serena Williams was the one to make the first move when she met her husband Alexis Ohanian. Looking back, Serena says she was having breakfast at a hotel in Italy -- and Alexis happened to be staying there too. Serena was sitting with some of her team when Alexis sat down at the neighboring table, which the tennis superstar had been saving for other friends.

“This big guy comes and he just plops down at the table next to us, and I’m like, ‘Huh! All these tables and he’s sitting here?,’” Serena told Vanity Fair. “We were trying to get him to move and get out of there.”

The group tried to convince him to leave by lying about a rat being nearby. Alexis was unfazed though and after some back and forth banter, Serena ended up inviting Alexis to join her for breakfast.

Anne Hathaway

Anne Hathaway admits that she’s never had a problem making the first move when it comes to romantic relationships. In fact, when she met her now-husband Adam Shulman, she knew they were meant to be -- and made it happen. She organized an entire party just so she could invite him to come.

“I have no problem making the first move when I see a guy I like. I was in L.A. when I met him. I was told he had a girlfriend, and I backed off because I’m not that girl. Then when I found out six weeks later that he didn’t have a girlfriend, I was like, ‘We should throw a party. We should invite Adam,’” Anne explained to Harper's Bazaar.

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde first met her ex Jason Sudeikis at a Saturday Night Live afterparty and she knew they were meant to be together. They didn’t exchange numbers that night but over the next several months, they continued to bump into each other. Although they were both single, Jason never asked her out -- so she finally took matters into her own hands.

“Over the next six months we kept running into each other,” she told Allure. “[One night], my best guy friend walked up to him and said, ‘This is Olivia’s number. Use it.’ That was the beginning.”

Whitney Port

Whitney Port met her now-husband Tim Rosenman while he was working as a producer on her show, The City. At the time, she decided to make the first move because she didn’t think he would take the risk to get involved because of their work dynamic.

“I definitely made the first move. I got his phone number and made up some excuse why I needed to reach him for something,” she told Daily Mail. “I kind of felt he was never gonna try it with me. He’s not shy but I know in his past with girls he had difficulty making the first move. And I know, because of our jobs -- because I was the talent and he was the producer -- he wasn’t going to cross that line. It had to be me, you know.”

Tia Mowry

Back in 1999, Tia Mowry was working on her film Hollywood Horror when she met her now ex-husband Cory Hardrict. At the time, he was a struggling actor working on set. When Tia and her sister Tamera were driving home, they spotted Cory waiting at a bus stop and Tia decided to offer him a ride home -- which ended up sparking their relationship.