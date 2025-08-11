Brandon Blackstock's Son Speaks Out on Death of 'Best Friend' Dad: 'I Lost My Hero'

Instagram

Blackstock's first wife also shared a tribute, praising her ex husband for being "the best Daddy and Pa" to his kids and grandkids before his death.

More of Brandon Blackstock's family members are sharing tributes following his death last week. The talent manager, who was married to and shares two children with ex-wife Kelly Clarkson, died following a private battle with cancer. He was 48.

He is survived by four children, two of whom -- Seth and Savannah -- he shared with first wife Melissa Ashworth, and two -- daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9 -- he shared with Clarkson. Daughter Savannah also has a son, making him a grandfather, and had another child on the way at the time of Blackstock's death.

Seth shared a tribute to Instagram on Friday, sharing a number of photos of him with his father before his passing.

"I lost my hero yesterday, words can't describe how proud of you I am on raising me and your 3 other kids," he wrote. "You were a father, a son, a brother, and most importantly my best friend."

"You'll have to watch me grow up from a Birds Eye view now buts that's ok with me. There's no one else on this earth that I would want to be my dad because no one can be half the man you were to me," his tribute continued. "I'll see you everyday when the sun rises and falls."

His post concluded: "I can confidently say all the deer and elk took a sigh of relief when the best hunter I've ever known laid his rifle down for the last time. I love you so much and can't wait to throw a line in the water with you again. Love you dad. Be good or good at it - love your son Seth."

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Seth's mother -- Blackstock's ex, Ashworth -- also shared a tribute to him as well, praising the late manager for being an excellent father and grandfather for his family.

"On May 29, 1999 I married the man who would become the father of my children. Brandon was full of charm, witt, and just an absolute gentleman who happened to wear cowboy boots, wrangler jeans, and a cowboy hat," she wrote alongside a photo of his with his family, as well as a wedding photo.

"He was by far, hands down, the best Daddy and Pa. He loved hard and he fought hard," she continued. "The best thing Brandon has left for his children is they know where he is. I've heard it said, 'Nothing is lost when you know where it is' and Brandon is with Jesus his Savior. Savannah, Seth, and our grandchildren are the best parts of who Brandon and I are. Thank you all for your prayers and condolences. ✝️"

Last Thursday, a rep for the Blackstock family announced that he died following a private battle with cancer.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the statement read. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."

The news came after Clarkson -- who shared daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9, with Blackstock -- shared a statement on Instagram, in which she said she was postponing the August dates of her residency to be there for her children because Blackstock was ill.

Clarkson and Blackstock, a talent manager and producer, began dating in February 2012, first meeting years earlier at the Academy of Country Music Awards in 2006 after they were introduced by the latter's father, Narvel, who was Clarkson's manager at the time.

The pair became engaged the following December, and tied the knot in October 2013.