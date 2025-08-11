Doctor Parading Through Office Nude on Video, Performing Sex Act at Work Loses Medical License

KAIT/KATV/ABC7

The doctor -- who went by Naked Dr. Dave on Instagram -- initially had his medical license suspended for "perverse behavior" caught on security footage inside the office, including walking in front of patients and staff in the buff.

After previously suspending his medical license last year, a doctor, who at one time went by the name Naked Dr. Dave on Instagram, has now had his license completely revoked until 2030 after a disciplinary hearing in front of the Arkansas Medical Board on Friday.

It all stems back to security footage dating back to 2019 that was sent in to authorities and claimed to have been recorded during business hours. The footage shows Dr. David Diffine walking around his Mississippi County office while completely nude, in the presence of staff and patients.

An investigation triggered by the footage saw Diffine accused of previously lying to investigators. "What time frame were you referencing when you said, ‘I don't walk around clients naked,’ was that 2019?" Deputy Attorney General Doralee Chandler asked him on Friday, per ABC 7.

Diffine agreed that it was, to which Chandler then asked, "So, you lied to the investigator?" -- before Diffine said, "I mean, yeah."

When initially confronted with the fact that there was footage of his alleged behaviors last year, he reportedly told the Arkansas Department of Health, "I don't know anything about that at all. I would have to see those things to have any idea what you're talking about."

The most shocking moment captured on the footage came as Diffine interacted with three female employees in the receptionist's area -- at one point, grabbing some pizza -- while stretching.

The Board states that the video then shows, according to FOX 13 in November 2024, Diffine performing a sex act on one of the women, before ejaculating on her -- while other staffers were present and watching.

In Friday's hearing, Diffine argued, "There were no threats, no conversations of any type. Again, it was a very, very poor decision, but it was consensual."

At another point, Chandler asked him, "So, you'd agree with me that if you engaged in sexual contact with someone who is a patient, it doesn't matter if their consent was consensual or not. Is that correct?"

Diffine agreed, "It doesn't matter if it was consensual or not if they are a former or current patient."

According to coverage from NEA Report, which stated that they were the only news outlet to attend the four-hour hearing, Diffine represented himself and brought two former staffers and a colleague as witnesses.

The original complaint that triggered the investigation into Diffine's practice, the suspension of his license in November 2024 and this hearing accused Diffine of abuse of power and "sexual grooming."

He denied almost everything in that complaint in an interview just days before his hearing, telling NEA Report, "The only thing that was true was the video."

Both employees testified in front of the Board that they never felt sexually harassed by Diffine, per the Report, while the witness who appeared in the video said there was no coercion of her or her fellow employees to be at the clinic on the night those videos were recorded.

Diffine's former office manager, who'd worked for him for nine years, told the Board that she never saw any inappropriate behavior during her time in his practice.

Diffine also made a closing statement on Friday about consent to the board before their final decision was rendered, arguing, "It matters to my family and my friends because that's not the person that I am, but the night of that video, there were some bad decisions made on my part, and I take full responsibility and accountability for that."

Chandler countered that lying is just one problematic issue with Diffine, as they see it: "He failed polygraphs but wants you to believe that now that the board has been presented with these videos, that he's good to go and this would never happen again."

The Board also heard from a few of Diffine's former colleagues and employees before their unanimous decision to revoke his license, as reported by KAIT, citing a "preponderance of evidence" that he'd violated the Medical Practices Act.

The Initial Investigation

Local news outlet KAIT-TV obtained the footage in November 2024 after submitting a Freedom of Information Act request, showing Dr. David Diffine appearing to walk through his Blytheville office totally naked, while the complete video reportedly shows the alleged sex act. His license had been suspended the month prior.

The individual who'd initially sent in the video said, per court documents reviewed by KAIT, that the doctor used his "position of power, sexual grooming, salary increases to groom employees and patients into repulsive sexual acts."

The woman he's accused of performing a sex act on reportedly worked there as a lab technician for another company and was also a patient.

The Board received its complaint about Diffine on July 17, 2024. In reachig their suspension ruling, the Board determined that "Diffine engaged in sexual contact with his staff, who are also his patients, and sexually harassed these same individuals."

As part of the investigation, Dr. Bradley Diner of the Arkansas Medical Foundation reportedly concluded that Diffine's "perverse behavior leads to concerns about a sexual compulsive disorder or paraphilia, which may in fact cross boundaries with his delivery of medical care."

"Simply, the interaction with his office staff suggest an entanglement in his medical practice," Diner continued. "Given these additional concerns, I would recommend that he have a more formal professional evaluation for safety to practice." That recommendation, in part, led to this month's disciplinary hearing.

Previous Complaint About 'Naturist' Behavior

Earlier in 2024, Diffine was hit with another complaint about his "naturist" activities. A naturist is someone who prefers to live without clothes.

The person reportedly complained about Diffine sharing nude photos to his since-deactivated Instagram account, where he went under by the name Naked Dr. Dave.

In his response to the board at that time, he said, "We do not shame, sexualize, fear, or negatively stigmatize the naked body" -- and claimed there was "no crossover whatsoever with my professionalism while practicing medicine and my naturist activities."