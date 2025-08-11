How Hulk Hogan's Family Paid Tribute to Wrestling Icon on First Birthday Since His Death

Getty

Hulk Hogan's son, wife and ex-wife all took to social media with messages on the late wrestler's birthday.

The Hogan family is again paying tribute to the late Hulk Hogan.

On what would have been his 72nd birthday -- and his first birthday since his death -- his wife, son and ex-wife all took to Instagram to reminisce on their time with Hulk.

His son Nick, 35, shared a photo of the pair with a heart-warming caption.

"Happy birthday dad! I love you and miss you more than anything," Nick wrote. "I wish we could have celebrated together today but I know you're with me always ❤️💛"

Nick's mother -- and Hulk's ex-wife -- Linda Hogan also took a moment to honor her late ex-husband on social media.

"Me and Hulkster," Linda shared via Instagram on Monday, August 11, alongside a throwback picture of the pair. "1981 Happy Birthday Terry... I love and miss you so much."

Linda is the mother to Hulk's two children, Nick and Brooke Hogan. Hogan was married to Linda from 1983 to July 2009, when their divorce was finalized. When the two split, Linda claimed he had cheated on her with one of their daughter's best friends.

Hulk's widow, Sky Daily, shared a carousel of photos showing the couple dancing, embracing, kissing and laughing.

"I just miss you," she wrote in the caption. "Happy heavenly birthday, my love."

At the time of writing, Hulk's daughter Brooke had not shared a message to her late father for his birthday. She recently spoke about about the claims she is feuding with her late father's widow Sky.

Last week, the 37-year-old former reality star took to her Instagram Stories to shut down speculation that she has "beef" with Sky, reacting to a post Sky shared a day prior. The WWE legend's widow opened up about Hogan's funeral in an Instagram post, sharing the tribute video that played at the "beautiful" service, while also slamming the "heartbreakingly misleading media stories created by faceless AI accounts or by people not close enough to truly know what was happening."

In response, Brooke shared a statement on her Instagram Stories, addressing claims by some fans that Sky threw shade at her with her post.

"Everyone, stop trying to say Sky 'shaded me.' I don't feel like she did at all. I thought her post was respectful and classy and I have said in EVERY interview that she was always nice to me," she wrote. "Me and her don't have beef as far as I know."

Wrestling fans around the world mourned the loss of an icon who died at the age of 71.

Per TMZ Sports, who were first to break the news, emergency crews rushed to Hulk's Clearwater, Florida home early on July, 24 following reports of a cardiac arrest. The shocking news comes just weeks after Hulk's wife, Sky Daily, publicly denied swirling rumors that he had slipped into a coma, insisting at the time that the WWE Hall of Famer's heart was "strong" as he continued to recover from recent surgeries.

In June, reports surfaced claiming Hulk was on his "deathbed," though sources close to the star said he was simply dealing with side effects from a neck surgery he underwent in May.