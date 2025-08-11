Jennifer Aniston Makes Elon Musk Dig In New Interview: 'Don't Find Him Desirable'

Norman Jean Roy/Vanity Fair/Getty

Aniston was asked about her on-camera romance with Jon Hamm when the Vanity Fair reporter mentioned Musk.

Jennifer Aniston just made it clear she doesn't have the hots for Elon Musk.

The actress made a dig at the Tesla CEO in a new profile with Vanity Fair, when asked about the parallels between the billionaire and the character played by Jon Hamm on The Morning Show, who's also a tech billionaire with a penchant for sending rockets into space.

Aniston, however, quickly shot down the comparison -- telling the publication, of Musk, "I don't find him desirable in any way or shape."

“They’re kind of buying their way into the conversation at this point, aren’t they? [Jeff] Bezos controls many online transactions in the world and bought the Washington Post, so he’s got a megaphone in some way. Elon Musk bought Twitter, renamed it and changed it, and now it’s a different entity. And so, he bought his megaphone in some way,” said Hamm in a 2024 interview with Variety about his role.

Per The Morning Show's EP, Michael Ellenberg, Hamm's Paul Marks is "an amalgamation" of moguls including Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and others.

"There's no shortage of tech and finance billionaires who are taking swings inside traditional media, streaming, social media, etc.," he told The Wrap in 2023. "There's a way in which Paul Marks is the villain of the season. But Jon brought both humor and humanity, and eventually a vulnerability to the role that gives it a depth that people will be into."

Hamm also spoke about the character and the men with which Paul draws comparisons, telling Variety of tech billionaires that "instead of being the kind of benevolent overlords that they used to be when there were steel barons and robber barons in the old days, and they would just build a giant building and call it Carnegie Hall, now they're buying these massive legacy media corporations and using them as megaphones to get their opinions out in the world."

"And it's an interesting choice. We used to have a little more stringent litigation against monopolizing things like that, but that seems to have gone the way of the dodo in many, many ways." he continued. "We're living in a very interesting inflection point, it seems, about where this massive amount of money concentrated in very few people is really having the effects that we were all afraid it was going to."

The Morning Show returns to Apple TV+ for Season 4 on September 17, 2025.