Jennifer Aniston Says 'Of Course' She and Gwyneth Paltrow Gossip About Shared Ex Brad Pitt

Norman Jean Roy/Vanity Fair/Instagram

Aniston also recalls attending Brad and Gwyneth's engagement party, before Sandra Bullock and Jason Bateman also share new insight into their own friendships with the actress.

Jennifer Aniston isn't above gossiping about her ex, Brad Pitt -- especially when she can do it with someone else who dated him!

In a new Vanity Fair profile, the Morning Show actress and some of her famous friends give insight into their relationships with one another, as Aniston confirms she and Gwyneth Paltrow -- who was engaged to Pitt before he married Jen -- do talk to one another about their shared ex.

"Of, of course. How can we not? We're girls," Aniston told the publication -- also adding, "Ironically, I went to her and Brad's engagement party."

She, however, said they're more likely to talk wellness when they catch up, telling VF, "We're always swapping advice -- 'What are you doing for this? What are you doing for that? Do you have a new doctor for that?'"

Both Sandra Bullock and Jason Bateman also spoke with the publication about their own friendships with Aniston, with Bullock revealing the two met at a wedding for a mutual friend and bonded over shots that night.

"We were just like, 'Oh my God, we need to meet and cut loose.' And we did," the Miss Congeniality star recalled. "I think her superpower is that she could very easily be hard, but she's incredibly open. People want to know about her and understand where she is in life and want her to be happy."

"We were from that time in the business where no one wanted the ladies to be friends," she added. "It was about pitting everyone against each other. We were told we weren't supposed to do that -- meaning like and respect and honor each other."

Bateman, meanwhile, said Aniston is so good with his two teenage daughters that "she almost makes us parents look bad because she's so incredibly attentive and consistent with her curiosity and warmth." He added she's "the first one to call or text about big dates in the girls’ lives," asks the girls about who they're dating and could even be considered a "co-mom" with his wife Amanda Anka.

Aniston also told the publication she considers longtime friend Adam Sandler another "lifer," adding that, "anything that happens in my life that he hears about, he's one of the first people that I hear from. He would lay down on the tracks for me."