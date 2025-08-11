How Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock Support Each Other After Stalker Incidents

Norman Jean Roy/Vanity Fair/Getty

Jennifer Aniston and Sandra Bullock have something unfortunate in common: Experience with stalkers.

The Hollywood icons have a friendship that has lasted decades, through the highs and lows of the industry, including being there for one another through their close encounters with stalkers.

"People are out of their minds," Aniston said in her new cover story with Vanity Fair, before the journalist noted the actor didn't really want to discuss the subject.

"Who wants to put that energy out there," she added.

The Friends alum's home is now being surveilled by a police cruiser and a private 24/7 detail. It was put in place after a 48-year-old man from Mississippi allegedly rammed his car into her gate in May 2025.

"[The security is] not glamorous in any way. It's a necessity," she added. Per TMZ, the accused stalker had been bombarding Aniston with emails, voicemails, and social media messages.

Her concerns are something she shared with Bullock, who is still reeling from her own incident where a mentally ill individual broke into her home in 2014 while she was there.

"It makes me think, 'Do I really have to go outside and navigate the world?,'" Bullock told the reporter for Aniston's VF cover story. "There's the cases where they got into the house, the cases where they’re outside the house, the cases where you're on a film set and they figured out where you are, and the cases that no one hears about. It's ongoing. It's not a one-off. And it does create a mindset where your home also unfortunately becomes your fortress."

The pair now turn to each other for support and to convince the other to leave their home.

Bullock said: "There's a motivation of going, 'Okay, we need to go somewhere. Where are we going?'" While Aniston stressed: "I'm desperately trying not to Howard Hughes myself."

Hughes -- a billionaire American business magnate -- famously lived in isolation in a penthouse atop the Desert Inn in Las Vegas that he rarely left.

In 2014, TMZ reported Bullock called police after seeing a male "wearing a dark sweatshirt and dark pants" walk past her bedroom towards the third floor stairs. Bullock locked her bedroom door and immediately called 911.

Bullock's son, Louis, was not present at the time of the terrifying incident, police noted. Police immediately arrested the man named Joshua Corbett without incident and, according to the report, he screamed out "Sandy" and "Sandy I'm sorry, please don't press charges." He pled no contest to felony stalking and burglary charges and later killed himself.