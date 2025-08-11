Kathy Griffin Admits to Third Facelift, Shows Off Results While Detailing 'Painful' Recovery

Getty

In a video sharing the results, Griffin reveals which celebrity inspired her to go under the knife after seeing their own Before and After photos, while recalling her "funny and debasing" consultation with her surgeon.

Kathy Griffin is opening up about her recent nip and tuck.

The comedian took to her YouTube show last week to confirm she had a facelift -- her third -- after paparazzi photos started making the rounds as outlets commented on her "very taught" appearance. "Very taught is also very true," she shared on the most recent episode of her Talk Your Head Off series, in a video titled, "New Face, Same Kathy."

"I have a new face. You guys, I had a facelift," she explained at the top of the footage, before giving a shoutout to her surgeon, Dr. Ben Talei. The doc previously worked on Sia, who gave him an award while debuting her own facelift back in October 2023.

""First of all, it's funny Sia even got a facelift because you don't ever see her face. But the pictures sold me," Griffin said, adding that the singer even did her a solid by calling up the doctor and getting her bumped up the wait list. "No, he didn't do it for free," she added, before spilling on her "funny and debasing" consultation with Talei.

"He looks at you and he's like, 'You got a lot of problem areas, I can't fix that, you gotta live with that part, I can do this, we're gonna move this around,'" she shared, joking that she told the doctor to "give me a good yank, I don't want to see you in six months."

She said she also got work done on her eyelids -- comparing it to A Clockwork Orange -- before commenting on how ridiculous it is for her to get work done in the first place.

"My third, it's so vain. I'm so vain for no reason," she joked. "No one has ever gone to a Kathy Griffin show to see her beautiful, youthful face. You come to hear my jokes, which is what I want. I don't want you to come to care what I look like."

Of the recovery process, Griffin said, "I'm gonna be honest, it's painful. These bitches that are like, 'It's like getting a tooth filled, it's nothing' ... No, it's painful." She also said she had "drains that come out of your chin" after returning home, admitting it's "so gross."

Griffin's admission comes after recent paparazzi photos got heavy pickup online, with the comedian saying she often gets photos taken of her because "the paps do love getting women of a certain age without makeup."