Mean Girls Star Jonathan Bennett Reveals Husband's Health Battle With Food

The actor shared an "emotional" video of the "the first time" in thousands of meals they have had together where he didn't feel his husband, Jaymes Vaughan "was fighting for his life just to get through it."

Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett is opening up about his husband's health.

Bennett posted an Instagram video of his husband Jaymes Vaughan, who was seen getting emotional while eating his first meal post operation to fix his "Schatzki ring."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, a Schatzki ring is extra tissue that forms a circle on the inside of your lower esophagus. The ring narrows your esophagus so it may be hard for you to swallow food. Healthcare providers may do procedures to stretch or remove the tissue.



"Sharing this in case it could help someone who has this condition but didn't know about it for 20 years like my husband," he continued. "Talk to your doctor and ask questions, you never know how much it can help your life."

"This is the first time over the over 3,400 meals I've sat across from him where I didn't feel like he was fighting for his life just to get through it," Bennett wrote in the caption.

Across the video, Bennett revealed his husband has a "condition that made it impossible for him to eat without throwing up for almost his entire adult life. Yesterday he got the procedure to fix it and this is his first meal after."

In the video, Vaughan is seen enjoying an omelette and hash browns as he gets emotional realizing how simple it will be for him to eat going forward.

"I'm emotional," he said with a laugh. "Oh my God, babe. Is this what it's like when you eat and it goes down?" he asked Bennett, who replied, "Yes."

Many fans left their support for the couple.

"Wow! I had no idea you were going through that. I'm so happy for you,” wrote Hallmark star Danica McKeller.