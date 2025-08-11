Machine Gun Kelly Admits He Doesn't Know His Age: 'Don't Know Many Facts About My Life'

Getty

The rapper -- who recently had a baby with Megan Fox -- also addressed the rumors surrounding him and Sydney Sweeney.

Machine Gun Kelly is unsure about his age.

The rapper appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Sunday night, where Cohen mentioned how young he looked, before politely asking how old he was.

"It's a weird thing dude. I don't know if my age... I don't know if it exists," the "Bloody Valentine" star -- whose real name is Colson Baker -- replied. A Google search showed he is currently 35 years old.

"I just don't know many facts about my life," he continued. "Like my skin, if it rips open, it heals really quick. There's just things where I'm starting to be like, 'It was my Dad.'"

MGK has opened up about his father in the Aug. 5 episode of Bunnie Xo's Dumb Blonde podcast, recalling how the latter -- who died in July 2019 -- once had to stand trial at age 9 for the murder of his own father.

"The story that was always told to me was that their dad dropped the gun, and his head essentially blew off," MGK shared. "All happened in the room with my dad at 9 years old. So him and my grandmother were tried for the murder. They were both acquitted," he said at the time.

During WWHL Cohen asked if MGK thinks he could possibly be "other worldly."

"I've asked my mom, 'Was there any period of time you went missing, ever like a tall slender creature...,'" he hinted. "She told me she felt like she got abducted at one point."

Elsewhere in the show, he was put on the spot during a fan Q&A portion.

"MGK, Kyle P. wants to know if there's any truth to the rumor that you and Sydney Sweeney were more than just friends?"

To which the rapper said in response, "Kyle P., shut up dude," before Cohen erupted with laughter.

The pair were spotted partying at the opening of Palm Tree Beach Club at the MGM Grand Hotel in Las Vegas in May this year. The two were photographed in an intimate embrace and she posted a photo with MGK and fellow actor, Patrick Schwarzenegger. It made headlines, as the Euphoria actress had just ended her engagement to longtime partner, Jonathan Davino.

The late-night show shared the clip on their official TikTok, where fans were quick to notice MGK hadn't actually answered the question, causing them to speculate even more.

"He never answered the question tho (sic)," one user wrote on TikTok, while another added "So… that’s a yes."