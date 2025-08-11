Diapered Man Approaches 2 Girls in Elementary School Parking Lot, Asks Them to 'Change' Him: Police

Smith County Jail

The 45-year-old man is being charged after he allegedly approached the young girls while wearing nothing but a diaper and a pacifier hanging around his neck.

A man was arrested at his place of employment on the same day that he allegedly approached two young girls wearing nothing but a diaper and pacifier hanging around his neck and asked them to "change" him, according to Law&Crime.

Wesley Worl, 45, is facing two charges after the alleged July 29 encounter, which happened near the Andy Woods Elementary School in Tyler, Texas.

According to the 11-year-old witnesses, who was described by police as "visibly shaking" and "truly petrified," the man came upon her as she was riding her bike with a friend at the parking lot of Andy Woods Elementary School.

"I guess he had seen her riding her bicycle and had pulled in to kind of get ahead of her into the parking lot of the school," Tyler Police Department's public information officer, Andy Erbaugh, told People. "And when she approached on her bicycle, he jumped out and his words were, 'Goo goo gaa gaa. I need you to change my diaper.'"

According to local news station KGNS, as detailed in the police report, the girls said that they had noticed a silver vehicle following them as they were riding through their neighborhood, stopping when they would stop. They then spotted it in the parking lot of the school on their way home, which they said is when Worl got out.

The girl told police she fell and skinned her knee as she and her friend ran to a nearby home, where they told two neighbors they were familiar with what had allegedly happened. They described a "scary man" chasing them, per the arrest affidavit seen by ABC affiliate KLTV.

Erbaugh said that the neighbors called the girl's parents and the police were contacted "immediately." One of the witnesses was able to take down a partial plate as Worl allegedly got in his truck and left the scene.

"We got a description of him, and we put two and two together and looked, found it was Wesley Worl, got warrants on him and arrested him," Erbaugh explained.

History of Inappropriate Behavior

Court records reviewed by Law&Crime and KGNS reveal a list of previous charges for Worl, dating all the way back to 1999, including arrests for stalking an ex-girlfriend in 2005 (he received five years' probation), public indecency, wearing a diaper in public, and multiple instances of looking at women and children in inappropriate ways, including at day cares.

In one incident from July 2006 detailed by KGNS, Worl allegedly had his hands in his shorts while walking around a Walmart looking at women and children. When asked why, he reportedly told police he was checking to see if he had soiled his diaper, per the affidavit.

Worl was prosecuted for the Walmart incident, as well as another from November 2005 where he was given a criminal trespassing warning after he was seen watching children from behind a tree. He was sentenced to seven years in prison.

After his release, KGNS notes a November 2012 police report that he had exposed himself to a child in a Walmart, which he denied. He told police he'd only showed his diaper, receiving another criminal trespass warning. Walmart's manager told police in July 2025 that after he was caught going there multiple times, they wished to pursue criminal charges.

According to CBS affiliate WPKD, Worl was at one point banned from visiting any parks within the city limits of Tyler. The arrest affidavit for this latest alleged incident states that he has a sexual fetish about wearing a diaper, as well as a reputation for being a sexual predator toward children, particularly girls who are between the ages of 8 and 12.