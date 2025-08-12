Brandon Blackstock Had 'Loving Partner' After Kelly Clarkson Divorce: Obituary

Getty

In his time living in Montana, Blackstock had a "beautiful and loving partner in life and business," his obituary reveals.

Brandon Blackstock had a love in his life when he died, according to his obituary.

The talent manager -- who was married to Kelly Clarkson from 2013 to 2022, when their divorce was finalized -- shared a life in Montana with "his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones," reads a tribute shared Monday by Axelson Funeral & Cremation Services.

The two, reads the obit, "started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana." The endeavors came after Blackstock spent 20 years in the music business, with his tribute saying he later "found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live. He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana."

The official website for Headwaters Livestock Auction lists Blackstock as the owner and Jones as the managing director. The business specializes as providing "clean and safe pens, good feed, clean water, and careful handling" for livestock up for auction, "as well as expert sorting to ensure that your livestock bring top-dollar to the producer and high quality to the buyer."

In addition to being remembered as a "cowboy" who "valued the cowboy way of life" and "drove a big truck, rode a good horse, and removed his hat when he introduced himself," the obituary also notes that Blackstock's "star" never shone "brighter" than when it came to his "role as a father."

"Nothing mattered to Brandon more than his four beautiful children, Savannah, Seth, River, and Remy," it reads. "To say he was devoted seems cliché. It feels like an overused word, but it is the correct word. He was a devoted father. His four children were and will always be his greatest love and his greatest legacy."

The obituary doesn't mention Clarkson -- with whom he shared kids River and Remington -- or Blackstock's first wife, Melissa Ashworth, to whom he was married from 2001 to 2012 and shared Savannah and Seth.

Last week, a rep for the Blackstock family announced that he died following a private battle with cancer. He was 48.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away," the statement read. "Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family's privacy during this very difficult time."