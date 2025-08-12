Gleb Savchenko Seemingly Reveals He Won't Be Returning To Dancing With The Stars

TikTok/Getty

His comment comes after his ex-girlfriend and Season 33 DWTS partner, Brooks Nader dropped the trailer to her upcoming reality series, Love Thy Nader.

Gleb Savchenko hints that he might not be back for the next season of Dancing with the Stars.

The 41-year-old dance pro replied to a fan on a recent TikTok video, where he seemingly shaded his ex-girlfriend and Season 33 dance partner, Brooks Nader.

In the comment section, one TikTok user wrote, "Can't wait to see you on my TV again in September!" "Afraid you won't," he replied, seemingly confirming he won't be appearing on the reality celebrity competition show.

When another fan commented, "clock it. giving that flop reality show zero attention. 👏," he added, "14 years of loyalty, erased by someone's lie."

The video shared on Saturday, August 9 showed Gleb lip-syncing to a sound referencing false information.

"I don't know where you got your information from, I don't know who your source is, but I will be the first one to tell you that is incorrect," he mouthed.

He paired the video with the caption, "Your 'source' needs a refund... because that story? 100% fake."

Fans were quick to assume he was speaking about Nader, who alleged Gleb cheated on her and claimed in the trailer for her new show that she has "proof" to back up her claims.

Gleb's TikTok came just a day before the trailer for Brooks' new reality television show, Love Thy Nader dropped, and teases the behind the scenes of their break-up and the cheating allegations.

"He's a cheater and I have all that proof," she said in the footage, after the exes are seen sharing PDA elsewhere in the video. A clip from an interview with Gleb is played in the trailer where he denied the allegations, accusing the Nader sisters of spreading lies: "I'm just sad how people spread lies and rumors to promote their new reality show."

TooFab spoke to Gleb in April, where he vehemently denied the cheating claims and admitted to never seeing the receipts Brooks alleged she had.

"I don't even know what it is, she never showed me, she never told me anything," Gleb told TooFab exclusively.

TooFab has reached out to Dancing with the Stars for a comment regarding Gleb's departure from the show.

The pro joined the cast of the hit ABC show in 2013 for season 16 and returned for seasons 23 through 33.