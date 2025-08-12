Jax Taylor Confirms He Uses Burner Account to Defend Himself on The Valley Reunion

Bravo/NBC

As some of his comments under a fake name are exposed on the final episode of the 3-part reunion, Taylor also reacts to allegations he sleeps with his bar staff and sells Brittany's stuff on eBay, before giving one final message to his ex.

If you ever see anyone siding with Jax Taylor on social media, there's a good chance it could be Jax himself.

On Tuesday's final installment of The Valley's 3-part reunion, Taylor was put on the spot by Andy Cohen about allegations made during the most current season that he uses a burner account to defend and/or praise himself on social media.

It was Brittany Cartwright who made those claims in an earlier episode, saying he uses the name "Frank Dremon" to write comments like, "Jax Taylor Ready to Be the No. 1 Guy in the Group," and, "He's a legend." She also said she could prove it, claiming he accidentally DMed her from the account, telling her to "please answer the phone like I did for you."

Taylor himself confirmed it on Tuesday's new hour, after Cohen jokingly asked whether "Frank Dremon" is allowed inside his bar.

"Oh, my burner account? Frank Dremon from Naked Gun. It's my burner account. It's not a big deal," he said. It's here we should note that the actual name of Leslie Nielsen's character is Frank Drebin.

Comments like, "He is a legend!" "What's it's like to be perfect? He is the show, hands down," and "Show me a man in this world that wouldn't get mad at something like this," were then shown on screen, as Brittany reiterated how Taylor accidentally messaged her from the account.

When asked whether he still uses it, Jax told Cohen, "No, I haven't used that account in a while" -- before correcting how Cohen was saying the name, saying, "But it's Dremon, it's Leslie Nielsen from The Naked Gun" ... all while continuing to get the name wrong himself.

After that reveal, Taylor was then asked about claims from Brittany that he sold some of her Jenny Craig bags on eBay, something he again copped to. "I sold a bunch of stuff on eBay ... we have all this stuff we get for merch, it's been sitting in the garage for f--king ever. A lot of this was during Covid, we need to make some money. I sold a lot of stuff," he explained.

He was then grilled on calling The Valley "his" show, as Cohen noted how him saying the same thing about Vanderpump Rules -- something which set off Lisa Vanderpump -- was the beginning of the end for him.

"None of this would have happened if I didn't start this up," he said, doubling down on his claims as his costars scoffed. "He was gone for 30 days and nobody missed him," quipped Brittany, referring to Taylor stepping away from filming to go to rehab this past season. He won't be back next season, so viewers can see how the show fully fares without him then.

Another bold claim Taylor was forced to react to during the reunion was one suggesting he's slept with staff at his bar.

"Who? What staff member? Tell me who?" he exclaimed, after a number of costars said they'd heard the same rumor. "I had two girls that worked there, three people that worked there. There was a rumor, but I've never slept with my staff."

Brittany acknowledged she "went crazy on" Taylor for that rumor in the past, before adding, "Jax Taylor should not own a bar. He's got a lot of issues."

The reunion ended with Jax being asked by Andy about his current headspace.

"My main objective here was to talk to Brittany and just to move forward and be peaceful to each there and be amazing coparents to our son and just be peaceful to each other," he said. "I know I've done a lot. I'm hoping she can forgive me one day, not saying today, we have to be in each other's lives for a long time and I think I've done a lot. I hope she can find it in her heart to forgive me one of these days."

When asked whether the reunion was "a good start" for the pair, Brittany candidly replied, "I don't know. It's hard. It's going to take a lot for him to prove to me that he's changing. I'm sorry, but that's just the truth."