Best KPop Demon Hunters Reactions, Memes & Covers as 'Golden' Reaches #1 on Billboard Hot 100

Kpop mania has taken over Netflix with its new animated film and soundtrack.

"Golden" from Netflix's KPop Demon Hunters is officially number one on the Billboard Hot 100 -- as both the song and film continue to dominate social media.

While the movie itself was released back in June, the track from fictional group Huntrix just made history as the first female K-pop artist to reach the top spot on the Billboard chart, and the first girl group to hit that mark since Destiny's Child.

It is also the second song from an animated film this decade to reach number one, the first being "We Don't Talk About Bruno" from Disney's Encanto.

If you aren't one of the 186.4 million views the movie's received so far, check out the song below.

Kpop Demon Hunters Plot

The women of Huntrix – including Arden Cho as Rumi, May Hong as Mira and Ji-young Yoo as Zoey, as well as EJAE, Audrey Nuna and Rei Ami as their singing voices, respectively – headline the film as the world's top Kpop group ... who are also secretly demon hunters.

As the trio near sealing the demon world barrier, also known as the "Honmoon," with their incredible voices, chaos arises when the underworld sends a final effort to defeat them – a heart-throbbing demon group known as the "Saja Boys."

With the first film already a bonafide hit, the animated flick is now set to become a trilogy. Details regarding the sequels' plots have yet to be revealed.

The Soundtrack

While "Golden" currently holds the top spot, multiple songs on the soundtrack are capturing hearts from around the world, with Saja Boys' songs "Your Idol" and "Soda Pop" currently rank eighth and fourteenth, respectively.

Huntrix's "How It's Done," "What It Sounds Like" and "Takedown," meanwhile, rank 19th, 25th and 29th. Soundtrack songs including "Free," Twice's cover of "Takedown" and their song, "Strategy," rank 27th, 66th and 69th.

Internet Reactions and Memes

With fans watching the movie and listening to the soundtrack on repeat, the film and its songs have also taken over social media.

Viewers and celebrities alike have taken to Instagram and TikTok to share memes and covers of "Golden" and other soundtrack songs.

To celebrate Huntrix’s Billboard Hot 100 achievement, keep scrolling to see TooFab's favorite posts ... so far!

