Nicola Peltz Beckham Repurposes Mother's Wedding Gown For Brooklyn Beckham Vow Renewal

The pair shared images from their intimate ceremony in April -- three years after their official wedding in 2022 -- where they stood at the end of an altar again to renew their vows.

Nicola Peltz Beckham went the sentimental route for her vow renewal ceremony and repurposed her mother's wedding dress.

Nicola and her husband Brooklyn Peltz Beckham celebrated with family and friends at an intimate vowel renewal ceremony in April, three years after their official wedding.

Nicola shared some images from the occasion on Monday, August 11, showing she and Brooklyn standing at an altar once again. This time, however, Nicola opted for darker, brown hair and wore a different gown.

The romantic, off-the-shoulder dress was detailed with soft flowers along the neckline, sleeves and veil and and bore a strong resemblance to her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz's, wedding dress.

The Lola actress seemingly confirmed it was, in fact, her mom's as she reposted a side-by-side comparison of the two dresses from a fan account who captioned the image: "nic wearing her mom's wedding dress for her vow renewal."

The romantic gown was not the only look Nicola donned that day, as the actress opted for an outfit change for the evening.

Other photos the couple shared online showed her swapping into a sky blue vintage Dolce & Gabbana dress from the label's 1998 Spring Ready-to-Wear collection that debuted in Milan.

Nicola also shared an image of her entire family at the ceremony -- however, there were no images of her in-laws David and Victoria Beckham and Brooklyn's family being present at the milestone.

TMZ reported that Brooklyn and Nicola renewed their vows outside New York City in a ceremony that honored the love and commitment they've built over the years and created a lasting memory.

It came at a tumultuous time in their lives, as the couple have been the subject of headlines for months regarding an ongoing rift with the Beckham family.

The couple began dating in late 2019 and got engaged seven months after going public, before tying the knot in 2022.