Funniest Memes & Reactions as Taylor Swift Fans Lose Their Minds Over 'Life of a Showgirl' Reveal

New Heights Podcast/TikTok

"it's so fun to be a fan of the zodiac killer in pop star form. the excitement i feel when the cryptic hints start to take form. nobody does it like taylor!" a user joked, referring to Swift's iconic use of Easter eggs, while others shared theories about the orange and mint green aesthetic and possible producers on TS12.

Taylor Swift has officially entered the new era -- and the Swifties, or shall we say, showgirls, lost their minds as the news dropped.

After getting fans excited following a countdown clock on her website, the pop star announced her 12th studio album, titled The Life of Showgirl, at 12:12 a.m. ET on August 12, revealing the new era's sparkly orange and mint green aesthetic. As the clock struck 12:12 a.m., the website immediately opened -- for those who were able to get through -- to a page showing the album's title, along with options to pre-order the vinyl, cassette, and CD and poster bundle. However, the album cover remains blurred.

Swift didn't just reveal the news on her website, but announced the new music in a preview clip for her upcoming appearance on boyfriend Travis Kelce and his brother Jason's New Heights podcast, with the post also dropping at 12:12 a.m. on the podcast's social media accounts.

"I want to show you something," Taylor, 35, says to Jason, while sitting next to Travis.

"Okay. What do we got?" Jason replies as Taylor brings out a briefcase. "We got a briefcase? Mint green, with T.S. on it. What's in it?"

The Grammy winner then takes out what appears to be a vinyl, with the album cover blurred. "This is my brand new album: The Life of a Showgirl," Swift reveals.

Jason screams, to which Travis, covered in confetti, exclaims, "TS12!"

Swifties Go Into a Frenzy Online

Like Taylor's announcements in the past, the news of TS12 blew up on social media, with Swifties -- along with outlets and brands -- taking to X, Instagram, TikTok, and more to react to The Life of a Showgirl's announcement, as well as her upcoming appearance on New Heights.

Fans shared funny memes, videos, and social media posts to express their excitement over TS12 -- it appeared to be the only thing anyone was talking about on Monday night.

"similar to a tornado siren, we need a swiftie siren that goes off to wake up international oomfs when something happens," a fan wrote on X.

"taylor is like hamilton fr she writes like she's running out of time," another said.

"me on instagram today: we have to stand up to authoritarianism and reject this siege on our capital city," a user wrote, referring to President Donald Trump announcing a takeover of Washington D.C. "me on twitter: TAYLORRRRRRRDRFDGFV❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥."

Many Swifties poked fun at Trump -- who has continued to publicly express his dislike of the singer -- with one fan joking, "since trump wanna keep talking about taylor she based her next album on his skin tone."

See more reactions in the many tweets below!

Swift's Easter Eggs

Taylor has always been known for being a "mastermind," with her use of Easter eggs, dropping hints in not only her music, but through her music videos, outfits, social media posts, and, most importantly, numerology. While we haven't even seen the cover of The Life of a Showgirl, fans have already caught a handful of Easter eggs teasing the new era -- and as usual, the hints were mind-blowing!

One of the apparent Easter Eggs Swifties highlighted included Taylor rocking an orange and green outfit in the music video for her 2022 song, "Mastermind," from her album Midnights.

The orange and mint green color scheme also sparked a theory, with fans speculating that the colors are going to represent the oxidation of copper.

"Super into whoever brought up the oxidation of copper with the color scheme... the inevitable degradation and unwanted changes in appearance that come with a woman aging in the limelight...," a user wrote on X.

"why am i reading about the oxidation of statues at 1 in the morning," a second fan joked.



Meanwhile, Taylor dropped a playlist on Spotify on Monday night, titled, "And, baby, that's show business for you❤️‍🔥," which appeared to tease TS12's sound, and the new album's producers -- as all of the songs on the playlist were produced by Max Martin and Shellback, who were behind many of Swift's pop hits, including "Style," "Blank Space," "I Knew You Were Trouble," "Shake It Off," and "22."

"It starts with the song 22, has 22 songs and lasts 1 hour and 22 minutes... i’m guessing the life of a showgirl will have 22 tracks," a fan theorized.

Alongside a screenshot of Taylor and Travis -- who is a diehard fan of Swift's first official pop album, 1989 -- a user noted, "taylor really loves that man so much she gave him his own personalized 1989 era pop bible complete with max martin and shellback."

Swift will appear on Wednesday's episode of New Heights -- her first interview ever alongside a significant other. The episode drops at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday, August 13, with fans pointing out the anagram with the numbers: Taylor's favorite number is 13, and Travis' jersey number is 87.

The preview clip of the episode was -- wait for it -- 13 seconds long.

Read on for more reactions, thoughts, and classic Switfie clowning! 🤡



Last eras tour was 12/8 this announcement is 8/12….

The end of an era…



See you next era!!!!!!!!!!!! @CatieRaissipour

