Camp Rock's Alyson Stoner Details Rocky Demi Lovato Relationship: 'She Verbally Lashed Out'

TW: This story discusses self harm, eating disorders and substance abuse.

Camp Rock costars' Alyson Stoner and Demi Lovato's friendship wasn't always fun in the sun.

Stoner recalled the duo's roller coaster relationship, which blossomed during their time filming the 2008 Disney Channel original, in their new memoir, Semi-Well-Adjusted Despite Literally Everything.

"For several years, I felt suffocated under the weight of Demi's power and terrified of her PR team," the 32-year-old author wrote in the book, obtained by E! News.

According to Stoner, Lovato's team appointed 20 sober companions to monitor her, but "she outwitted every one of them," per USA Today.

"The extreme remarks from her fanbase, and the way mass media gave a fabricated identity a life of its own," they continued.

The former dancer, who was also the star of Missy Elliott's "Work It" video, detailed noticing Lovato's change in behavior after she joined the Jonas Brothers on tour, claiming Lovato spiraled into "reckless partying."

"Her moods swung unpredictably from euphoric to furious to dejected," Stoner wrote of Lovato. "The hardness in her eyes and bite to her speech that she formerly used to jokingly imitate Regina George from Mean Girls cemented as a fixed state."

"To get through the tour, the entire crew bent the knee, accepting that at any moment we could be open targets for her to externalize her pain," the Cheaper by the Dozen alum wrote of the alleged behavior. "At sixteen, being forced to submit to her power plays was confusing. She verbally lashed out behind the curtain, and then we'd walk onstage for a sound check meet-and-greet and publicly kiss her crown."

Lovato has been open about her substance use disorder, eating disorders, and depression. She first first revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder in an interview with PEOPLE in 2011 and went to a treatment center, where she underwent therapy for anorexia, bulimia, and cutting.

Now knowing this, Stoner wrote they have since been given more context about Lovato's frame of mind at the time.

Stoner also allegedly felt the wrath of Lovato's fanbase -- dubbed Lovatics -- at the time, saying they sent threats.

"Her fans sent me DMs saying I deserved to die," Stoner said, "and that they'd cut me up if I 'messed with' their idol."

However, it was the media that made Stoner feel the most uncomfortable, noting how their interviews would focus on Lovato.

"Media outlets centered her as a main topic in my interviews, and I answered each question with a smile while feeling sick from withholding secrets," they wrote. "I felt so pathetic about struggling to move on, especially when I knew I wasn't even a passing thought on her mind anymore."

After 14 years of not speaking, the pair caught up when Lovato interviewed Stoner for her 2024 documentary Child Star -- with the two pictured together at the doc's premiere above.

