Cheryl Hines Addresses Robert F. Kennedy J. Marriage Rumors

Getty

"We're really good friends, and we trust each other," the actress says nearly one year after the HHS Secretary's sexting scandal, while also weighing in on Kennedy joining Trump's cabinet and her husband's controversial MAHA movement.

Cheryl Hines is addressing rumors surrounding her marriage to Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, the 59-year-old actress spoke out on the status of her marriage following her husband's sexting scandal and his joining President Donald Trump's cabinet as the U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services.

Hines did not bring up any specific rumors or reports in particular, including Kennedy's alleged involvement in the 2024 sexting scandal with former New York Magazine reporter Olivia Nuzzi.

"I don't think there's any point to going through every rumor and headline to try to defend or explain it," she told the Wall Street Journal. "Bobby and I talk about everything, so that's how we move through everything, and we're really good friends, and we trust each other.

"One would deduce that we love each other and are still married and whatever we've been through is behind us," Hines said, noting that she will open up about her marriage in her upcoming memoir, Unscripted.

This comes nearly a year following Kennedy's sexting scandal with Nuzzi. During the 2024 presidential campaign, Nuzzi -- then a Washington Correspondent for New York Magazine -- was placed on leave after the outlet said she "had engaged in a personal relationship with a former subject relevant to the 2024 campaign while she was reporting on the campaign," per the magazine.

In a statement to PEOPLE, Nuzzi claimed that "the nature of some communication" between herself and "a former reporting subject turned personal." However, she said she "did not directly report on the subject nor use them as a source," and claimed the "relationship was never physical."

Although Nuzzi or New York Magazine did not name Kennedy, sources told CNN and The New York Post that Nuzzi's relationship was with Kennedy, who denied the allegations in a statement to multiple outlets through his rep. "Mr. Kennedy only met Olivia Nuzzi once in his life for an interview she requested, which yielded a hit piece," the statement read.

Kennedy ran for president in 2024, initially running as a Democrat. He then left the party, and became an Independent candidate. Kennedy later dropped out of the election, and endorsed Trump.

During her interview with WSJ, Hines reacted to the backlash to Kennedy aligning himself with Trump, whom he had previously criticized in the past.

"At first, you're thinking, 'Wow. Why are they so angry or disappointed?'" she said. "Some people can't even, I don't know, they can't even talk about it. It's really rather strange, actually."

And as for Kennedy's controversial anti-vax views and outspoken criticism of science, the Curb Your Enthusiasm actress noted her support for her husband.

"Is science ever settled?" Hines asked. "Everything's changing. Technology changes. Everything changes."

She also noted that she's not concerned about controversial lifestyle choices or beliefs promoted in Kennedy's MAHA -- "Make America Healthy Again" -- movement, including drinking raw milk, which the medical community has long declared is unsafe, as it can carry harmful bacteria, increasing the risk of foodborne illness.

"Something like that doesn't worry me or scare me," Hines told WSJ, adding, "I feel very connected to MAHA."