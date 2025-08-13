Jamie Lynn Spears' Daughter Breaks Silence on ATV Accident, Coma: 'I Came Back to Life'

YouTube/Instagram

Jamie Lynn's daughter, now 17, speaks out about being "very accident prone" in the first video to her YouTube page, adding, "I swear, my parents are amazing, they did not do anything to me."

Jamie Lynn Spears' daughter, Maddie, is coming for the spotlight -- launching her own YouTube channel this week with her very first video.

In the nearly 12-minute clip, the 17-year-old opened up about being "very accident prone" for her entire life, briefly touching on her 2017 ATV accident that landed her in a coma when she was just 8. Maddie is Jamie Lynn's daughter with Casey Aldridge; she later married Jamie Watson in 2014, before they welcomed another daughter, Ivey, in 2018.

Explaining she was starting the channel to film her entire senior year in high school so she or her kids could watch the footage back in the future, Maddie said, "My whole life, I have been very accident prone. Not even accident prone, [but] injury prone. Is that even a thing? But that's what I am."

"It started when I was really little. I was very sick, I had bad asthma, in and out of hospitals, treatments all the time," she continued, explaining how she's injured her wrist, foot, ankle, knee, hips and back ... so far.

"I did have an accident though, I was in a coma. I came back to life and I was very blessed," she then said, referencing the ATV incident.

"I've just been very accident prone. I swear, my parents are amazing, they did not do anything to me," the teen added, chalking up her injuries to playing a lot of sports -- including cross country, basketball, track, and softball. "I always hurt myself in really weird ways," she said, before sharing that due to yet another injury, she'll have to undergo surgery soon and will likely have to sit out sports during the school year.

"I'm gonna be perfectly fine for college and I know that's what matters," said Maddie, while also putting her faith in a higher power.

Jamie Lynn, 34, also shared a clip from her daughter's video to Instagram after it went live.

"What was supposed to be a fun way to document her senior year on @youtube has now turned into a way for her to share the not so fun parts of life too," wrote Spears. "You can work so hard, and do everything right, yet still face adversity, no matter what path you're on in life. You can't control everything that happens to you, but you can decide how you react to what happens to you."

"I know being a resilient person is one of the best qualities a human can have, but it's only earned by having no other choice but to be resilient. Gotta trust Gods plan," she added. "I'm so proud of this kid, she never lets anything or anyone sit her down, and sharing her journey through it all hopefully inspires others to never stop going hard for what they want out of life. LFG 🤙🏻"

Then, 8 years old, Maddie was unconscious while underwater for several minutes after her ATV flipped over into a pond in 2017. Back in May 2020, during a guest stint on Better Together with Maria Menounos, Spears broke down while recalling the terrifying incident.

"I've never really talked about it publicly," Jamie Lynn began. "So, without going into too much detail, we were sitting there watching her with every safety measure that could be taken when she somehow or another, drove into the water."

The mother-of-two said she and her husband dove into the water and were unsuccessful at first in their attempt to get her out of the pond. "When we were finally able to get her out of the water... and the first responders took her from me, we thought she was gone," Jamie Lynn said, holding back tears. "We thought we lost our daughter."

"There's nothing worse than looking at your child and just feeling like you've failed her," she confessed at the time. "And I didn't want her to think that I couldn't save her, that I didn't try to save her. That's my biggest worry."