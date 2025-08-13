Machine Gun Kelly Surprises Daughter With Her Dream Car for Sweet 16th -- With One Rule

Getty

"What's the number one rule?" MGK asks his daughter before she can even get in the car in a video shared to X.

Machine Gun Kelly's not like a regular dad; he's a cool dad.

To celebrate his daughter, Casie, turning the milestone age of sweet 16, the artist gave her a car. And not just any car ... her dream car. According to the video he posted on X, Casie was gifted a black Acura with a big red bow.

She was clearly over the moon with the choice as she leaped into her dad's arms.

Before she even thought of sitting in the driver's seat, though, MGK -- whose real name is Colson Baker -- ensured she heard his only rule.

"What's the number one rule?," MGK asked.

To which Casie quickly replied: "Don't drive like your dad," as the father and daughter duo posed for photos with the car.

The car choice was a shock for MGK as he told the group of people with the pair that he didn't know "why this is her dream car."

"But it's her dream car and it’s crazy," the "Cliché" singer added.

As Casie celebrated the new wheels with her friends, the camera panned around the car, showing its red leather interior and a very excited face from Casie.

However, there is one small issue -- she can't drive it just yet.

"Now all I gotta do ... is get my license," she said.

"It runs in the family, dude," MGK noted. "Can’t get a license to save our lives."

The father of two gave an insight into Casie's bumpy journey to obtaining her license during an Aug. 7 appearance on Today With Jenna & Friends.

"Something about this family and driver’s licenses," he said. "She missed some mark, now she can’t get it until September. Either way, she's getting hers before mine, I still don't have mine."

He added that when that time comes, she will have to be the one driving him around.

"I think it will be a double standard situation," he joked. "Where I will be like, 'Hey, I paid for your childhood, so you will now chauffer me around.'"