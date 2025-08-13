Woman Who Left 'Decaying' Father in Recliner for Months, Still Alive, Says She 'Did Not See' Injuries: Police

Escambia County Sheriff's Office

The daughter insists she bathed him regularly as his caregiver, despite medical professionals finding one injury the size of a softball "with black and yellow tissue, pus, and fluids coming out," and another that was necrotic with "maggots and feces" in it.

A woman in Pensacola, Florida has been arrested for elder abuse after she called 911 on July 31 with concern about her father's "high heart rate." When medical professionals got a chance to look him over, they found a whole lot more to be concerned about.

While at the hospital, police questioned Pamela Reynolds, 54, who told police she was her father's caregiver. Police reported in their arrest affidavit that her father, who is in his 80s, according to NBC affiliate WPMI, has several health issues, including diabetes, heart failure, and hearing loss.

Hospital officials contacted Adult Protective Services about the man's condition, which resulted in the police being called to the hospital to investigate. Medical personnel told police that he was suffering from necrosis, was covered in feces when brought in, and was "severely malnourished," per court documents reviewed by Law&Crime.

The father was described by police as "cognitively aware" of why he was in the hospital, telling them that he "had been lying in the chair for several months." Reynolds told them that he would "primarily sit and lie down in his recliner chair in front of the television," per the arrest affidavit.

She also confirmed her father's statements, admitting that she'd not moved him from his recliner for two months "because of transportation issues." Additionally, she said he'd not been to a doctor since January.

She said she'd tried to take him to the doctor's in April, but was unsuccessful. That's why, when she detected his "high heart rate" on July 31, she called 911. As for any injuries found on his body, she told police "she did not see or was not aware" of them.

While she may have been "not aware" of her father's injuries, they were readily apparent to the medical personnel who treated the man upon his arrival at the hospital. The police themselves wrote in their report they could "smell decaying flesh" when they arrived at the hospital and saw the man in intensive care.

They also noted that he was "unable to move himself" in the affidavit, with the officer saying that the man was laying very stiff with his legs and feet, which were brown and discolored, curled up underneath him, per Fox 10.

The report then goes on to detail some of the observed alleged injuries on his body as he was being photographed by crime scene technicians. One was described as allegedly being "the size of a softball with black and yellow tissue, pus, and fluids coming out," as well as peeling skin, bruises and open red sores.

Police were also told that his right hip had an injury on it that had become necrotic, containing "maggots and feces" when he was first brought in. The man had been treated and cleaned by hospital personnel before police arrived.

Hospital records reviewed by Fox 10 reveal a nurse who treated the man documenting that aside from a severe lower back injury and open wounds, the man had feces in his beard, fingernails, and feet when brought in. Nurses further told police he would need surgery to care for his injuries, further stating they were likely caused by him lying on his side for months without being cleaned.

Despite all of this, Reynolds told police, per the affidavit, that she bathed her father regularly with "soap and water," gave him food and medicine, and changed his diaper daily. According to court documentation, she cried during her interview with police.