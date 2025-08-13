Pregnant Woman Killed, Partner Decapitated, as Police Investigate Graffiti on Victims' Home

Facebook

The male victim's head was reportedly found on a spike, while a homeless man wearing bloody clothes was arrested and charged in their murders -- in what police are calling a "targeted attack."

A homeless man in Australia has been charged with the grisly murders of a 39-year-old pregnant woman and her 50-year-old partner.

34-year-old Ross Judd was hit with two murder counts in the deaths of Athena Georgopoulos (pictured) -- who was five-months pregnant -- and partner Andrew Gunn, whose bodies were discovered inside their Melbourne apartment on Monday. Judd appeared in court on Wednesday morning for a hearing, per BBC, where prosecutors reportedly requested and received another 10 weeks to prepare their brief of evidence.

The suspect's lawyer reportedly said it was Judd's first time in custody, requesting he see a prison nurse about medication. Judd's only words during the hearing were, "Yeah, I do," when asked if he understood his next court appearance details.

He was remanded to custody, with his case adjourned until January 2026.

A Grisly Discovery

Police responded to the victims' home after receiving a welfare check from someone who heard "some yelling" at the property. Authorities then received a follow-up call a few minutes later, prompting their quick arrival on the scene. Once there, they found both Georgopoulos and Gunn dead.

The pregnant victim was reportedly found next to Gunn, who the Herald Sun -- citing police sources -- said had been decapitated, with his head on a spike or stick.

Neighbor Ben Scott-Sandvik spoke with the newspaper about discovering the bodies, saying, "I mean, no one should have to come across what I saw down there. And nobody needs to live knowing that this sort of thing has happened to their families."

Judd was arrested at a nearby train station hours later, around 1:40am, after he was reportedly seen at McDonald's with two dogs, "covered in blood."

"It appears to be targeted and our suspect is known to the address," said Melbourne homicide squad Detective Inspector Dean Thomas, adding it appeared the suspect knew Gunn. "It does not appear to be a random attack and we are not looking for anybody else."

In addition to investigating a possible link between the two victims and suspect, authorities are also looking into graffiti found covering the building. Words scrawled on the walls include, "Karma is not a menu," "enough is enough," "betrayal, unpredictable, inevitable" and "meat is murder."

"Homicide Squad detectives will work to determine if the graffiti is relevant to the murder investigation," said police.

Georgopoulos' aunt spoke with the Herald Sun as well, saying her niece was "so looking forward to having a baby, because she was 39 [and] she never thought she could have one."

Her mother, meanwhile, reportedly wrote about her daughter's "last days" in a Facebook tribute, saying she was "so happy."