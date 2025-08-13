Everything Taylor Swift Revealed About New Album, The Life of a Showgirl, on Travis Kelce Podcast

YouTube

"This is the record I have been wanting to make for a very long time," Taylor told the Kelce brothers before revealing the inspiration behind the artwork, theme and use of the color orange.

Over 1.3 million Swifties potentially caused the crash of Taylor Swift's podcast debut on New Heights.

However, she did manage to divulge a lot of information to Travis and Jason Kelce about her upcoming 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl which drops October 3 (10/3... 10+3=13, for all the Swifties) -- before the feed cut.

The Life of a Showgirl, was Taylor's "New News" for the podcast, but fans already knew this before the podcast aired as it was the brothers' teaser for the episode.

"This is the record I have been wanting to make for a very long time," Taylor began. She explained how she worked on the album while travelling around and performing during her Eras Tour.

"I'd do three shows in a row fly to Sweden," she said where she worked with her fellow album producers Max Martin and Shellback, who she previously worked with for songs like "22", "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together," "Blank Space," "Bad Blood," and more.

Taylor revealed they have "never made an album, just the three of us," and referred to the process as "like catching lightning in a bottle; they're geniuses."

After working with the producers, the 14-time Grammy award winning artist would then go back on tour, physically exhausted, but saying she found the whole experience "mentally stimulating."

She listed off the 12 track titles, which included, "The Fate of Ophelia", "Father Figure," and the title track "The Life of a Showgirl," which features Sabrina Carpenter, who was her opening act for a period of the Eras Tour.

"Ruin The Friendship," another track she mentioned, prompted Jason to make an intrigued face, while Travis said "banger" after Taylor read out the track title "Cancelled."

If there are Swifties out there hoping for even more announcements, Taylor stressed there are "no other songs coming, not a 13th or a 14th."

However, she referred to it as the record she has been "wanted to make for a very long time."

"Every single song is on this album for hundreds of reasons," she said before Jason asked what her goal for the album was. "Melodies that are so infectious that you're almost mad about it," she said, before adding it's also about having "vivid lyrics."

"I care about this record more than I can really overstate," she emphasized before agreeing with Travis that the album is full of "bangers" and it is more "upbeat" than her latest album, The Tortured Poet's Department.

"It's a complete 180 from a lot of the songs off The Tortured Poet's Department," Travis added.

"Life is more upbeat," she quipped back, smiling at Travis.

Jason asked how she chose the artwork image for the cover, which shows her in a bath in a sparkling bra.

"This represents the end of my night, my day ends with me in a bathtub," she explained. "I wanted to glamorize all the different aspects of how that tour felt. You wont be able to get to bed until 4 in the morning after this, but you have to jump through 50 million hoops in the show."

"This album isn't about what happened to me on stage, it's about what happened to me off stage," she said smiling, before adding, "which is the life."

While Travis has heard all of the songs, Jason will not be getting the same privilege and will have to wait like everybody else until its release date on October 3, which happens to be the same week as Travis' birthday. She also couldn't resist the "13" connection of it.

As for the significance of orange, "I've just always liked it," Taylor said. "Feels energetically how my life felt and what is going on behind the scenes during the tour; it was electric and vibrant."

She also shared easter eggs she left for fans during the Eras Tour, such as at the end of the last show her exit through an orange door, as she wanted to give subliminal hint that she is leaving the Eras tour era behind and entering her new one.