Taylor Swift Recalls Travis Kelce's Public Dating Request After Meet Attempt with 'No Logistical Planning'

New Heights Show

"She blew me away and I'd never experienced something so mesmerizing on stage and then so real and so beautiful in person," Travis said of Taylor before Jason hilariously said maybe he should "leave."

It's been a long time coming... Taylor Swift made her podcast debut on the Kelce brothers' podcast, New Heights.

At one point, there were 1.3 million Swifties (and maybe a few Travis and Jason Kelce fans) watching the premiere of Taylor's first-ever podcast appearance as thousands of comments flooded in.

One thing Taylor and Travis gave their fans -- an insight into their relationship. From the get go of the podcast episode, viewers and listeners witnessed the love story the couple -- who have been together since 2023 -- have developed.

Jason's first question for the 14-time Grammy award winning artist: "Why are you coming on the show?"

"This podcast has done a lot for me," Taylor began. "This podcast got me a boyfriend ever since Travis decided to use it as his personal dating show," she said recalling Travis' attempt to meet her at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City (Travis' NFL team, Kansas City Chief's home turf), during The Eras Tour.

Taylor began to recall the story she was told about an NFL player attempting to meet her backstage.

"He threw a man tantrum," she said with a laugh. "This dude didn't get a meet-and-greet," she continued before revealing he tried to sweet talk the "elevator lady" he knew at the stadium to get backstage.

Taylor added that Travis "didn't do any proper logistical planning" like reaching out to her management team to arrange the meeting. As many Swifites know, it wasn't until Travis confessed his desire to meet Taylor on the New Heights podcast telling his brother that he wanted to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it.

The 35-year-old singer said that watching that clip -- the "shooting your shot heard around the world" she called it later in the episode -- made her feel like she was in a 1980's "John Hughes movie."

"This is what I have been writing songs about want to happen to me for so long," Taylor said

"It was wild but it worked I'm glad it worked," Taylor said looking at Travis before he added, "I'm the luckiest man in the world."

"The way that he could make me laugh immediately," the "Love Story" singer said. "Travis is a vibe booster in everyone's lives -- like pushing [a] color enhance button, he's like a human exclamation point."

The fact that Taylor didn't know a lot about football wasn't a red flag at all for Travis; he described it as having a "clean slate."

"I thought everyone was on field at the same time, I didn't know what a first down was, I didn't know what a tight end was," she listed.

"I am forever thankful for you diving into the football world," Travis added.

Throughout the podcast, the pair were constantly touching each other; Travis' hand on Taylor's knee, Taylor grabbing Travis' face randomly and calling him "so handsome."

However, it was the moment Travis described the feeling he felt after seeing Taylor perform during The Eras Tour that had the comments section ablaze with orange heart emojis -- Taylor's color scheme for her 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," which she revealed on the podcast.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"I left with such a desire to meet you, I have never been so engulfed in the curiosity of who you were," Travis said. "You see how crazy you can get a whole stadium and then I get you in a room and it's like I've known you forever."

The 35-year-old NFL player continued: "[It was] the easiest conversation I've ever had, so fun, it knocked my socks off, she blew me away and I'd never experienced something so mesmerizing on stage and then so real and so beautiful in person."

"Hey," Taylor said, "That's wonderful."

"I think I should leave," Jason quipped. "At this point I think everyone should leave," Taylor said.

"She makes me so much better," Travis said.

Watch the highly anticipated episode below.

Teaser clips of the New Heights podcast had already gone viral before the it aired, including one video clip where Swift unveils a briefcase with "TS" on it and pulls out her new 12th studio album, which will be available 3 October (10/3... 10 + 3 = 13, for all the Swifties still reading).