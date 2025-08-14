And Just Like That Series Finale Recap -- How Sex and the City Spinoff Ended!

Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis -- the returning core trio from the OG series -- didn't even share a scene together in the final episode.

And just like that ... it's all over.

It's the end of an era, as Carrie Bradshaw's NYC adventures with her fabulous friends have concluded ... again ... and very likely, for good.

Fans first bid adieu to Sex and the City 21 years ago, in 2004, when the original television series ended after six seasons on HBO. Then, two movies in 2008 and 2010 put off that goodbye a little longer, before 11 years went by and a revival, And Just Like That ..., brought Sarah Jessica Parker's Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes, and Kristin Davis' Charlotte York back for more.

While Kim Cattrall's Samantha Jones sat out for the reboot -- following major off-screen drama with Parker -- some new friends were brought into the group in the form of Sarita Choudhury's Seema Patel and Nicole Ari Parker's Lisa Todd Wexley.

Viewers also met -- and then lost -- Sara Ramirez's Che Diaz and Karen Pittman's Dr. Nya Wallace, while men including Mario Cantone, the late Willie Garson, David Eigenberg, Evan Handler and John Corbett all returned. Chris Noth's Mr. Big, meanwhile, was famously killed off on his Peloton in the show's first episode.

Tonight, however, the revival concluded after three seasons and 33 episodes ... 27 years after the original premiere. So, after nearly three decades entertaining fans, how did And Just Like That ... wrap up?

How It Ended for Carrie Bradshaw

SJP's Carrie Bradshaw went into the final episodes of the series as a single woman, after splitting from Corbett's Aidan Shaw and a one-night stand with her neighbor downstairs, Duncan, who moved back to London. She also struggled to write an epilogue for her novel, after her publisher wanted it to have a happy ending -- as in, have her main character end up with a romantic partner, or at least the possibility of one.

Like the main character in her book, Carrie wondered what her future would look like ... and whether she would find love again. The episode started off with her visiting a Chinese restaurant with robot servers, solo, with the hostess putting a giant plush child in the booth with her so she didn't "have to eat alone." The experience was mortifying, with Carrie telling Miranda, LTW and Seema -- but not Miranda, as, bizarrely, neither the main five cast members nor the core returning three stars all appeared in the same scene anywhere in the finale -- about her lunch with a "side of shame."

"Apparently, not only is it tragic for women to be alone in the past," she said, referring to her book, adding, "it's also an issue for women in the future."

In a conversation with Charlotte later, Carrie admitted she might "be alone for the rest of my life," wondering "who" she'll be alone. She admitted that after Big died, she at least had Aidan as a possibility in the back of her mind, feeling she may not be alone for long. But with that also done for good, she realized she has to "quit thinking, 'Maybe a man,' and start accepting, 'Maybe just me,'" adding that it's "not a tragedy," but a "fact." She told Charlotte it was time she start accepting that truth.

After that realization, she also told landscaper Adam she wanted something a little more "wild" and "free" for her garden, "something more me," signifying her embrace of the single life.

Following Miranda's disastrous Thanksgiving dinner -- more on that below -- Carrie's final moments of the show showed her returning to her townhouse, keeping her heels on as she walked around the home. She then turned on the karaoke machine left over from Charlotte's birthday bash, and cued up Barry White's, "You're The First, The Last, My Everything."

What followed was a montage showing everyone enjoying the pies Carrie delivered to them earlier in the episode -- including Anthony and Giuseppe, Charlotte and her family, LTW and Herbert, Seema and Adam's hippie friends, and Joy and Miranda.

The episode -- and series as a whole -- ended with Carrie rewriting her epilogue, ending her book with, "The woman realized she was not alone - she was on her own." She then danced down her hallway one last time and out of frame forever.

How It Ended for Miranda Hobbes

Cynthia Nixon's Miranda Hobbes learned in recent episodes that her college-aged son, Brady, was expecting a child. Neither she nor ex-husband Steve took the news well, though, causing tension between them all. Despite thinking his baby mama was a "vengeful idiot," both Miranda and Steve vowed that "there's no way our grandkid is not going to know us."

The finale took place on Thanksgiving, which Miranda hosted. Everyone kept dropping out of dinner, including Charlotte and Miranda's girlfriend Joy, so the dinner only included Carrie, Brady, Brady's baby mama, two of the baby mama's friends and Charlotte's boss, Mark Kasabian (Victor Garber), who Charlotte invited to set up with a very uninterested Carrie.

Miranda worried that Joy bailing because of a "sick" dog was all a lie, after Joy witnessed a fight between her and Brady about his impending child in a previous episode. After Carrie told her to call Joy, Miranda did just that -- and learned the dog was actually at the vet getting emergency surgery and rushed to be by Joy's side, solidifying their relationship.

After Miranda returned home solo, the dinner itself was a disaster, with Brady's baby mama and her friends taking up far too much screen time for the show's final episode ... and clogging the toilet with waste viewers actually had to see. "S--t happens," Carrie quipped, as Miranda noted she was taking on everyone else's "s--t," including her son's. The silver lining: Joy stopped by, proving she's happy to spend the holidays with Miranda's family, no matter the mess.

How It Ended for Charlotte York Goldenblatt

Following his fight with cancer, Charlotte's husband Harry was having a hard time getting it up in the bedroom -- with Charlotte telling LTW Harry was "devastated our life live isn't what it was."

When asked how the situation made her feel, Charlotte said, "It's not really about me right now" -- before insisting she'd "absolutely" marry him all over again, knowing all she knows now and all they've been through.

While cooking Thanksgiving dinner for her family, Harry interrupted her basting to inform her he was "crisp and ready to baste" -- before the two ran off to "give thanks," i.e., have sex.

How It Ended for Lisa Todd Wexley

After simmering flirtations between the filmmaker and her editor, Mehcad Brooks' studly Marion Odin, Lisa finally put up a hard wall between them.

As he wanted the pair to grab dinner together and celebrate Michelle Obama possibly narrating their docuseries about unsung Black women, she said all this needed to stop -- telling him, "we can't go for a drink or for dinner or go anywhere outside of this edit bay, this has to be about work, just work, and we have to reel whatever this is back in."

He agreed to keep it professional, knowing it would "ruin everything" for them both, before she later made it clear to her husband that, despite him going through a bit of a depressive episode after losing his city comptroller bid, they could make it through everything together.

She was last seen accepting a pie from Carrie, before spending Thanksgiving with her family.

How It Ended for Seema Patel

After her own string of failed romances, Seema went into the final episodes having a pretty good thing with Carrie's landscaper, Logan Marshall-Green's Adam.

The finale, however, had her questioning their future together after he made it clear he never really wanted to get married, calling weddings a "waste of time" and "such a ridiculous idea." That sent her into a bit of a tailspin, as she said she's been "groomed" to want a wedding her whole life -- calling the romance of it all something she's always dreamed of. "At this age, do I really want it or am I just programmed for it?"

When Carrie said she wanted to get married because it made her "feel chosen," Seema wondered whether she felt chosen by Adam ... or if it was even his responsibility to make her feel that way. Later, when Carrie had a one-on-one with Adam as well, he made it clear he sees himself with Seema for good -- telling her, "She's special, she's a lifetime."

She and Adam were last seen spending the holiday with his friends, Seema looking more relaxed than she's ever been.

And that's that. Sadly, we got no final shot of either our beloved trio or the new five together in the last episode ... and no mention or cameo from Kim Cattrall, which, while a long shot, would have been nice.

So, what did you think? Did it wrap up well or leave you wanting more? Sound off below!