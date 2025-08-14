Devil's Den Suspect Pleads Not Guilty to Murder of Couple In Front of Their Kids

Arkansas State Police/Washington County Detention Center

The plea comes after police said the suspect made comments "indicating that he had committed these heinous acts" to investigators; prosecutors are pursuing the death penalty.

The teacher accused of brutally killing a couple hiking in Arkansas with their two daughters has pleaded not guilty of murder.

Andrew McGann, 28, has been charged with two counts of capital murder and entered his plea during a brief hearing in front of a judge on Thursday at Washington County jail. He's due back in court on November 14.

Following the hearing, Prosecuting Attorney Brandon Carter told FOX24 that McGann showed very little emotion and had little to say at the hearing. He added the state is still pursuing the death penalty.

McGann was arrested last month while getting a haircut in Springdale -- about 30 miles north from the site of the murders -- and charged with killing Clinton David Brink, 43, and Cristen Amanda Brink, 41, who were fatally attacked while hiking at Devil's Den State Park in the Ozark Mountains with their two daughters.

The two girls, aged 7 and 9, were not injured -- and, according to Arkansas State Police, are "safe with family members." The Brinks were also parents to a third daughter, who wasn't with them on the hike.

In a press conference after his arrest, police called the murders a "completely random event," with Col. Mike Hagar saying, "We have no reason to believe that there was any known association between our suspect and our victims."

Authorities said the two were stabbed to death, with Clinton being the first one attacked. Per police, Cristen rushed the two children to safety and "returned to help her husband," when she was killed. When asked about a possible motive, Hagar said "that's still part of the investigation," while adding they don't believe there are any other suspects.

McGann was allegedly injured during the attack, leading to a loss of blood. His DNA came up as a match for DNA at the scene. Per police, he also made comments "indicating that he had committed these heinous acts" to investigators -- while "there were articles found" in his home "that are consistent with being involved in this particular crime."

Also found in the home were items matching those seen in a photo released by authorities, showing the back of someone who, at the time, was a person of interest. Surveillance footage also allegedly showed McGann's 2022 Kia Stinger leaving the area around the time of the murders.

That Stinger was located outside the Springdale barber shop where he was arrested; a substance while appeared to be blood was found inside.