Hunter Biden Says 'F--k That' After Melania Trump's $1B Lawsuit Demanding Apology Over Epstein Comments

Hunter Biden will not be bending the knee and apologizing to Melania Trump.

It comes after the First Lady's lawyer, Alejandro Brito, sent Biden and his attorney a letter demanding the 55-year-old retract his entire interview with filmmaker Andrew Callaghan that was posted to YouTube on August 5. In the interview, Biden spoke about a biographer's claim that sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was the one who introduced Melania to Donald Trump, a different story to what the Trumps say of their initial meeting.

In the letter obtained by Fox News Digital, Brito states that the "false, disparaging, defamatory, and inflammatory statements are extremely salacious and have been widely disseminated throughout various digital mediums."

"Indeed, the video has since been re-published by various media outlets, journalists, and political commentators with millions of social media followers that have disseminated the false and defamatory statements therein to tens of millions of people worldwide."

The letter then demanded Biden to "immediately retract the false, defamatory, disparaging and inflammatory statements made about Mrs. Trump" and give her an apology.

If Biden does not comply with the demand, Melania will have "no choice but to pursue any and all legal rights and remedies available to her to recover the overwhelming financial and reputational harm that you have caused her to suffer," later noting that she would filed "legal action for over $1 Billion Dollars in damages."

The letter gave Biden until August 7 to respond and comply, telling him, "You are on notice." "However, Biden does not appear willing to back down in the face of this lawsuit threat.

Instead, in a new video with Callaghan posted on August 14, when asked if he planned on apologizing to Melania, he responded: "F--k that. That's not gonna happen."

During the previous interview with Callaghan, published earlier this month, Biden claimed unreleased documents relating to Epstein would "implicate" President Trump. He said: "Epstein introduced Melania to Trump -- the connections are so wide and deep."

The First Lady's legal letter noted the "source" for Biden's claim is "serial fabulist Michael Wolff, whose lies were published by The Daily Beast in the since-retracted article titled "Melania Trump 'very involved' in Epstein Scandal: Author."

"Following receipt of our cease-and-desist demand letter just a week ago, The Daily Beast issued an apology to Mrs. Trump and retracted the false and defamatory statements contained in the article by deleting it in its entirety," Brito wrote in the letter. "Despite this, you have unjustifiably relied upon Mr. Wolff’s false, defamatory, disparaging, and inflammatory statements about Mrs. Trump and maliciously elected to republish them."

"I don't think that these threats of a lawsuit add up to anything other than a distraction because it's not about who introduced whom to whom. I don't know how that, in any way, rises to the level of defamation to begin with," Biden said in the video uploaded August 14.

"But the fact of the matter is that this is about hundreds, if not thousands, of minors, children, who were raped by Jeffrey Epstein," he continued. "I don't believe in guilt by association alone, but the connections have become so glaringly obvious that I think they're trying to use other things to distract."

Hunter then referred to the Trumps as "bullies."

"They think that a billion dollars is going to scare me," he added. "The fact of the matter is that ... if they want to sit down for a deposition and clarify the nature of the relationship between Jeffrey Epstein, if the president and the first lady want to do that, and all of the known associates around them at the time that they met, I'm more than happy to provide them the platform to be able to do it."

There is no evidence the Trumps were introduced to each other by Epstein, who took his own life in prison while awaiting trial in 2019.