Johnny Gaudreau's Daughter Noa Sings Him Happy Birthday In Birthday Tribute

"Happy birthday to Daddy," Noa is heard singing in a heartwarming video shared by Gaudreau's sister-in-law on what would have been his 32nd birthday.

Nearly one year after the Gaudreau brothers -- Matthew and Johnny -- died in a tragic bike accident, where an alleged drunk driver hit them with his car, Johnny's sister-in-law Lily Morris took to TikTok to share a tribute to the late hockey player.

The heartwarming video showed footage of Johnny with his family, his wife Meredith and beautiful throwback videos of him with his daughter Noa, who turns 2 in October

Lily captioned the video "sending happy birthday wishes to heaven," while Noa can be heard singing "Happy Birthday" to her "daddy."

Footage of Noa learning how to walk has the sound of Johnny's voice talking about the love he has for his family in a past interview.

"My happiness and being with my family and close to home is the most important thing, you can give me any blank cheque or any amount of money it's not going to change for me," Johnny can be heard saying.

Meredith also shared Johnny Jr., 1, and Carter, 4 months, with Johnny. She revealed at the brothers' funeral that she was expecting the couple's youngest child.

The widows -- Meredith and Madeline -- of the hockey player brothers sat down with Good Morning America on August 13, opening up about the deadly crash and how the past year has been for them since their tragic loss. During the interview with ABC News, the pair broke down in tears as they spoke about their grief, and the final words they shared with their husbands.

On August 29, 2024, Johnny, 31, and Matthew, 29, were biking in their home state of New Jersey when Sean Higgins allegedly mowed them down, killing the pair, who were in town for their sister Katie's wedding, in which they were set to serve as groomsmen. Higgins now faces six charges, including aggravated manslaughter and reckless vehicular homicide. He has pleaded not guilty; Both Meredith and Madeline were pregnant at the time of their husbands' deaths.

When ABC News' William Reeve asked Meredith what she remembers of the day she lost her husband, she replied tearfully, "He kissed all of us goodbye -- just in the driveway at his parents' house. And that was the last time I saw him."

"Our kids didn't deserve this," Meredith said. "John and Matty didn't even deserve that, especially the way it happened. It keeps me up at night."