Kate Gosselin Explains Why She's Back Working 12-Hour Shifts as Nurse After Reality TV Fame

The former 'Jon & Kate Plus 8' star's comments come after a recent social media post from her estranged son Collin Gosselin about missing his fellow sextuplets and their older twin siblings.

Kate Gosselin is back to the grind, reportedly turning in 12-hour shifts as she shares with her TikTok followers that she's returned to her pre-reality TV fame job as a nurse.

"It was another 12-hour day, and my patient and I did a bunch of things," Gosselin wrote in a post shared Monday. The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 -- later just Kate Plus 8 -- star had previously shared that she was back to work as an RN, specifically saying that she was specializing in pediatric in-home healthcare, working with one family at this time.

She explained in a previous video that she takes care of the medical needs of one of the family's children that she described as "medically challenged," so that the parents "can spend time with their other kids and do other things."

After relocating from Pennsylvania to Troutman, North Carolina, Us Weekly notes that Gosselin renewed her nursing license earlier this year. While her videos are mostly about her getting ready for her long days, packing lunches and planning ahead, the mom of eight got candid about her financial situation in the comments of Monday's post.

One commenter asked why she has to work such long shifts to make ends meet after she was on television for so long. "Honestly? Providing for 8 kids, college funds which I am proud to say covered all of their college and more and LAWYERS," Kate replied.

She went on to explain, "Sickening but I was drug into court constantly and that costs A TON. Sad bc my kids could have a lot more saved and I could have a retirement saved if it weren’t for lawyers :(."

While she might be frustrated about those lost finances, Kate made it clear she's happy to be doing the work she's doing, adding, "It’s okay. I’m helping other families and I feel needed and I enjoy helping."

Kate, who is active in the comments of her page as well as her homey content since launching on the platform a month ago, replied to another follower who shared their surprise she and her family weren't set for life after their TV series, she replied, "I spent sooooooo much money on attorneys. That killed us! :( so sad!"

In another comment, she explained, "reality TV doesn’t pay as well as it should when you have to provide for 8 kids on your own."

Kate's growing presence on social media is one side of the divided Gosselin family story. Her estranged son Collin Gosselin -- one of her sextuplets -- went viral for a TikTok he made late last week where he lamented the absence of his siblings in his life.

The former child reality star shared a throwback photo of the family in their younger years, when all eight of them were still together. "Born to be a team, us against the world..." he wrote on this picture.

That was followed by a shot of Collin today behind the wheel of his car, on which he added, "Forced to do it alone, and wonder everyday what our lives could've looked like."

He expanded on his thoughts in a heart-wrenching caption to the post, writing, "Forced apart, pitted against each other. All the fame and money in the world, but what about kids being kids?"

Jon & Kate Plus 8 -- later just Kate Plus 8 -- was one of the biggest reality series in America when it launched in 2007. The nation had already been enraptured by Kate's sextuplet pregnancy and then healthy births of their children (Aaden, Alexis, Collin, Hannah, Joel, and Leah) with Jon Gosselin, joining the couple's older twins, Madelyn and Cara.

The series would run for a decade on Discovery Health Channel (for 2 seasons) and then TLC, during which the kids started to grow up and the Gosselin marriage completely fell apart. In 2009, they divorced and things grew more and more messy between the couple and their children.

Collin had previously accused Kate of abusing him when he was younger, telling The U.S. Sun last October that he'd be open to reconnecting with her if she would "come forward with the truth" about her alleged treatment of himself and his family, including his father.

Kate declined to comment to those allegations, but her attorney Richard Puleo provided a lengthy statement responding to some of Collin's claims, and defending Kate's intentions.

"There's always two sides to every story and when things take place in the past, it's hard to determine because people have different recollections and perspectives," he prefaced his remarks.

"However I can personally attest to this situation as I knew Kate and all eight of her children since they were small and I don't believe Kate ever did anything intentionally to harm Collin," he added. "I think she did whatever she did to protect her family from some of his troubled behavior as a child."